7 reasons why students and aspiring entrepreneurs should attend GIZ-CMIA’s Startup Weekend in Aurangabad

Got a great idea that you know will be a great business? Have you been told you are too young to embark on your entrepreneurial journey? Or maybe you feel that being away from the well-known startup hubs put you at a disadvantage? Well, no more.

German federal enterprise GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and the Chamber of Marathwada Industries Association (CMIA) are hosting a Startup Weekend that aims to help students and aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their innovative ideas into successful, scalable businesses via the Startup Weekend, a mega workshop that aims to boost the startup ecosystem in the Marathwada region.

According to CMIA President Prasad Kokil, the event is an endeavour to engage with aspiring entrepreneurs, including students, who have ideas on new emerging technologies such as digitisation, automation and artificial intelligence (AI). The idea is to use the workshop to provide them with the support, technical assistance and mentorship that they need to create and run viable businesses.

˙YourStory is proud to partner with GIZ and CMIA to facilitate three days of strong innovation, new ideas and fresh learning for students and aspiring entrepreneurs, and to help them achieve their startup ambitions.

If you are looking to startup or have just begun your startup journey, here are reasons you need to mark your calendar:

1. Learn everything about turning an idea into a business

Think of the Startup Weekend as a ‘How to Succeed at Entrepreneurship 101’ deep-dive session. Participants will get an overview of the Indian job market and learn from entrepreneurs who succeeded (and those who failed). From these entrepreneurs, you will learn the basics of how to build a team and how present your startup vision to investors and potential partners. At the workshop, you will present the idea (as part of a group) to an experienced panel whose expertise will help you tweak your idea so that it grows into a successful business.

2. Network like a pro…with the pros

You will also have the opportunity to network with peers, mentors, and facilitators who will guide you through the workshop and help answer fundamental questions. Meet the people who matter and could influence, guide and help you build a successful career as an entrepreneur.

3. Learn the nittie-gritties of the startup ecosystem

To take your business to the next level, you need to have an in-depth understanding of how entrepreneurship works from the ground up. Get an overview of important sectors like healthcare, education, commerce, finance, and social enterprise. Learn how to inculcate design thinking, how to compartmentalise challenges and priorities, how to adopt a lean methodology. Learn the basics of revenue modelling, how to test your ideas in the market and how to create visual maps.

4. Get some hands-on experience in creating business plans

Day 2 will also see you participating in an ‘ideathon’ based on BMC – a strategic management and entrepreneurial tool that will allow participants to describe, design, challenge, invent, and pivot their business model.

You will use the Business Model Canvas to identify strengths and lacuane in your business ideas, ask mentors and facilitators to help cover gaps in your knowledge, build a solid business case, and pitch to potential investors. The modules also cover areas such as

how to manage the funds you’ve raised

how to hire for your startup

how to network and find mentors/advisors/coaches, and of course,

how to market your startup

5. Sharp focus on select sectors to maximise impact and takeaways

Given Aurangabad’s growing reputation as a manufacturing hub, the workshop is ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs focused on the areas of automation, IOT (Internet of Things), digitalization (Industry 4.0), sheet metal processes, forging and die casting, process engineering, new product development, agriculture innovation, smart manufacturing, 3D printing and prototyping, consultancy services, tool and die manufacturing, precision manufacturing and design services.

6. Learn from the best

A good learning experience stems from having a good teacher and the Startup Weekend has a lineup of mentors who have walked the talk and are more than eager to share their learning experience with you. These are entrpreneurs who have built successful ventures and now want to share their learning with those raring to enter the ecosystem.

The stellar group of mentors includes, among others,

7. Brought to you by the best

The Startup Weekend is being organised by GIZ, a global provider of international co-operation services for sustainable development and education, which strives to bring political, economic, and social change in over 130 countries and envisions a balanced and sustainable future. CMIA is the apex body of industries in the region. It comprises over 635 small, medium and large-scale industries of the Marathwada region. All leading companies, including multinationals in the region, are part of this esteemed organisation.

To be part of this amazing learning experience, sign up now. There are limited seats available. A nominal participation fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged, which will go towards your food and other logistics for the duration of the workshop.

Don’t lose out on this unique opportunity to make your startup dream a reality.