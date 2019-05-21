Appnext achieves top ranking in the Kochava Traffic Index for Q1 2019

Appnext is a leading mobile discovery platform, helping over 750M users discover the most relevant apps they need specifically when they intend to use them. Since 2012, Appnext has disrupted the mobile industry, allowing app marketers to get their apps discovered, used and re-used, providing a unique targeted ad experience to top publishers, advertisers and OEMs.





Appnext announced today it has been ranked among the leading media partners in the Kochava Traffic Index for Q1 2019, published on May 3, 2019. The evaluation was based on an analysis of billions of transactions that Kochava measures each quarter in relation to various capabilities, including performance in the metrics of signal clarity, fraud, quality, and correlation.





The most significant rating advancement in the industry





Kochava Inc. is the industry standard for secure, real-time data solutions. They help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimise all aspects of their marketing. Years of serving enterprise-level marketers with cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection and data enrichment have made Kochava the global expert in data and identity. “Appnext outperformed most networks in terms of the completeness of their ad signal, the predictability of their traffic, and the lack of fraud across their media,” said Grant Simmons, Head of Client Analytics at Kochava. “Appnext demonstrated a significant rating advancement making its first appearance in the Kochava Traffic Index entering the top five in three categories (entertainment, food & drinks and iOS) and reaching number 12 in the overall ranking.”

Elad Natanson, CEO and Founder, Appnext said, "Appnext is striving to stay ahead of the curve and remain at the forefront of digital innovation, driving superior value for our partner ecosystem. It is our mission to suggest to users, the apps and services they truly need along their mobile journey.” He added that this recognition from Kochava is an important validation of their ongoing efforts and continuous investment in proprietary technology that powers over one billion app recommendations every day. “We interact with users via multiple in-app and on-device placements, in some cases over 15 times a day, leveraging our fast-growing OEM traffic, reaching more users more effectively,” he said.



