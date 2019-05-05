EDITIONS
Corporate

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger 'ashamed' of not buying Google shares

"We just sat there sucking our thumbs... we screwed up (by not investing in Google)," says Warren Buffet's business partner Charlie Munger at the annual Berkshire meeting in Omaha.

Press Trust of India
5th May 2019
24+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Charlie Munger, business partner of billionaire Warren Buffett, said the two are "ashamed" of not having invested in Google, which has become one of the world's most valuable companies.


Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway empire, of which Munger is vice president, recently bought a stake in Amazon and has a $40 billion stake in Apple, but has generally steered clear of the technology sector.


"We are ashamed," Munger, 95, told a shareholder at the annual Berkshire meeting in Omaha, when asked about the absence of an investment in Google.


Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet

Also read: Things you can learn from Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders


"We just sat there sucking our thumbs," Munger said. "We screwed up," he said, without indicating whether Berkshire Hathaway aimed to catch up now. 


Last month, Google's parent Alphabet reported revenues of $36.3 billion for Q1, this year, missing analyst estimates by over a $1 billion. In addition to this, Alphabet's revenue growth -- 17 percent year-on-year -- has been the slowest since 2015.


Last year, Alphabet had grown its revenues by 26 percent this quarter.


Even though revenues climbed, quarterly profits dipped a significant 29 percent to $6.7 billion. The sluggish growth is a direct result of declining ad sales as Google faces competition from other quarters, namely Facebook and Amazon.


Quarterly growth was further impacted by the hefty anti-trust fine of $1.7 billion that Alphabet had to pay the European Commission. The company's shares tanked 7.3 percent following the earnings announcement, eroding more than $60 billion off Alphabet’s market cap.


However, Google's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat played down the performance, saying "robust growth" in the quarter was led by mobile search, YouTube ad revenues, and the cloud computing business. She added, "We remain focused on and excited by the significant growth opportunities across our businesses."


(Via Agence France Presse)

Also read: Billionaire Warren Buffett gives new clue about his successor


24+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi