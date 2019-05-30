EDITIONS
Interview

Meet the American who is creating a high-quality digital public library in India

Passionate about knowledge dissemination to the public online for free, Carl Malamud started this journey in India with this digital public library.

Thimmaya Poojary
30th May 2019
76+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The internet was envisioned as an open standard, where information would flow freely and everyone would have access to it. In an ideal world, sure, but in the real one, free flow of information is a distant dream, with a heightened amount of data colonisation.


However, there are those who refuse to give up that dream. One such is Carl Malamud.


Carl is running the non-profit organisation public.resource.org but since the 1980s, he has strived to make various kinds of information, especially those relating to government organisations, freely available for the public.


“I came in a techie way back in the 80s working on networks and databases, and have worked extensively on creating various standards for the internet,” says Carl.


He was also one of the pioneers of internet radio, which was deliberately kept free of cost, and worked on a non-profit basis.


Carl Malamud

Carl Malamud, founder of Public.Resource.Org

Also Read

Why the potential of India's 70,000+ public libraries remains untapped


Early pioneer


Carl has the distinction of having put the White House on the internet for the first time way back in 1993, during the tenure of President Bill Clinton. He also fought a long legal battle with various government bodies in the US – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to name a few – to put out information about them in the public domain.


His efforts led to a lot of information, earlier seen as inaccessible to the general public, being made available to the public for free. For Carl, though, the fight was anything but free as legal fees alone burned a $2.8 million hole in his pocket.


Gratification, however, was sweet. When Carl published regulations governing initial public offerings (IPOs) from the SEC online, there were a million page views.


“There were these big government databases, which I put online to make them available free for the public,” says Carl. His quest for information to be made public extended to the various standards governing issues like safety, health, building constructions, etc.


As an example, Carl says that if one wants to get the building codes in India, they have to pay Rs 14,000. Similarly, there are regulations governing sewage workers, which say that if somebody gets injured, it should be treated immediately as there is high probability of infections. These are some nuggets of the law that the general public is not aware of.


Digital library

The passion to build digital public library has brought in top quality volunteer tech talent

Also Read

The topsy turvy tale of a man who gave Indian researchers streamlined access to 50,000 journals...


India connection


Along the way, Carl became fascinated with India. He made several trips to the country and his focus was not just putting up various regulations and laws online, but much beyond that.


“India has a long tradition of access and dissemination of knowledge since ancient times. It also has a history of solving pressing problems, which look insurmountable,” says Carl.


“Gandhiji did more than just liberate India from the Raj; he actually decolonised the world," he adds.


From his various trips to India, Carl would take trunk loads of books, gazettes, and government documents, which he would then scan and put up online for free.


“I have posted the collected works of Gandhiji from the Sabarmati Ashram. These also include 129 audio files of Mahatma Gandhi speaking on the All India Radio,” he says.


The process was laborious, and Carl would have to use high-quality scanners to convert the books and papers into the HTML format to put up on the internet archives.


Digital public library


During his interactions people in India, Carl saw there were many others who shared his passion of creating a public repository of knowledge. “Our vision is to create a public library of India where two to three million books will be digitised every year to be widely distributed with open access,” he says.


The sole purpose of the group, called the Servants of Knowledge, was to scan, search, and seek all kinds of books across different categories, and put them up online for free.


“I found the selected works of Nehru on a government server, and also others like Ambedkar, Radhakrishnan, Rajagopalachari, Bal Gangadhar Tilak,” says Carl.


The Servants of Knowledge undertakes scanning of the materials in India, and several reputed organisations like Indian Science Academy, IIT Delhi, and J C Bose Museum are a part of this process.


Digital library

Information leads to creation of knowledge is a driving for creation of public digital library

Also Read

Internet penetration may be rising, but the urban-rural digital divide remains a reality in Ind...


Carl believes the effort towards dissemination of knowledge should always a bottom-up approach. In Bengaluru alone, around 450 books have been scanned.


The team boasts of having put up online over five lakh books, and an equal number of state Gazetteers, 20,000 video files, and 40,000 books in Sanskrit. Books from other languages such as Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, have also been digitised.


Knowledge base


The idea, Carl says, is very simple. “We will widely disperse the data and different people can build various kinds of websites.” The fundamental rule is that the entire digitisation process be of high-quality.


In India, Carl says he has found many volunteers willing to devote a considerable amount of personal time for the activity.


“I have broadened my vision from government resources to access to information as knowledge,” he says.


Along the way, there have been many issues of copyright violation. Carl is clear that whenever there is a request for a book or some other material to be taken down if there is violation, it is immediately done.


For him, making information public comes with a simple motto: “The access to knowledge is a fundamental right, and the only way to solve various problems facing the globe is through an informed citizen. In a democracy, an informed citizen is the ruler.”


This activist who has seen the rapid growth of the internet has this to say about his knowledge mission:


“The great promise of open internet is universal access to knowledge and I am acutely aware that much of the knowledge has been locked up.”


Also Read

Elections 2019: Indian startup ecosystem ready for second booster shot from PM Modi

Also Read

Modi 2.0 provides booster shot for Startup India, Digital India


76+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $148 million; Uber reports $1 billion loss

Latest Stories

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Tamil Nadu kicks the butt, marks World No Tobacco Day by not selling tobacco products

by Think Change India

US President Trump to end preferential trade status for India under GSP on June 5

by Press Trust of India

G20 digital tax takes a step closer

by Press Trust of India

GDP growth slows to 5-year low; unemployment rate at 45-year high

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi