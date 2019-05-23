EDITIONS
Government

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as early trends hint at NDA win

The rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.

Press Trust of India
23rd May 2019
10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied nearly 800 points and the NSE Nifty soared over 200 points to hit their respective record highs in early trade on Thursday, as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election began.


According to traders, investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends that suggested a win for the ruling NDA.


Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.


The 30-share index zoomed over 2 percent to hit an intra-day high of 39,901.59. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too spurted more than 2 percent to touch a record of 11,968.95.


In the previous session, the Sensex ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 39,110.21; and the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 percent, to 11,737.90.


Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank, rallying up to 7 percent.


While Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma slipped up to 1.92 percent.


Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 157.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.


Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan, and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.


Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 70.58 per barrel, lower by 0.58 percent.

Also Read: What does the startup community expect from the next Prime Minister?


10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi