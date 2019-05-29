EDITIONS
Report

Indian e-pharma market expected to reach $2.7B by 2023: EY

Nearly 35 percent of the domestic pharma market relates to chronic medications and the remaining 65 percent to acute medicines.

Apurva P
29th May 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

A report by EY on ‘E-pharma: Delivering Healthier Outcomes’ states that e-pharma players are expected to reach a combined market size of $2.7 billion by 2023 from the current size of $360 million in the next four years.


The report added that factors such as increasing internet penetration and smartphone ownership along with the ease of ordering medications through an ecommerce platform, increase in chronic diseases, rising per capita income, and resultant healthcare spend are the key growth drivers for the e-pharma industry.


e-pharmacy
Also Read

Online pharmacies — a long-term means to the ultimate goal


Ankur Pahwa, Partner and National LeaderEcommerce and Consumer Internet, EY India, said,


“Today, India is adapting to ecommerce rapidly with mobile-first consumer behavior and improving digital payments infrastructure. Online pharmacies, one of the verticals of ecommerce, are starting to gain momentum and have tremendous growth potential. The e-pharmacy market is expected to grow at a substantial pace in the next four years on the back of the renewed focus of the government and households on healthcare spending and the faster adoption of internet among users. It will not only create value for customers but also generate a host of B2B opportunities going forward.”


Nearly 35 percent of the domestic pharmaceutical market relates to chronic medications and the remaining 65 percent to acute medicines. Out of this, e-pharmacies are expected to target 85 percent of the chronic market and 40 percent of the acute medicine market (up from 25 percent in 2019) by 2023. 


An emerging market, e-pharma has with large opportunities that are gaining interest from some key players in ecommerce, consumer tech, fintech and hyperlocal space, and from investors, both in India and globally.


According to EY analysis, some of the e-pharma startups that raised funding in the last two years include Medlife ($47 million), Practo ($55 million), NetMeds ($49 million), 91 Streets Media ($36 million), 1MG Technologies ($15 million), and Corner Store ($11 million).


Ankur said, “In the near future, global ecommerce players will use their international experience and local omnichannel presence to make inroads into the e-pharma segment. Fintech and healthtech players can look to expand offerings by getting into the segment.


He added that hyperlocal players like foodtech, grocery, and delivery-only companies can also add this segment to their existing portfolio to build efficiency on the delivery side.


"Even Indian players with deep omnichannel presence especially in emerging tier 2/3 towns with growing healthcare spends can add this vertical stream and can make a deep impact in the e-pharma sector,” said Ankur.


Also Read

WATCH: Online healthcare platform Medlife raises funding, plans to enter offline pharmacy busin...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi