[Funding alert] Proptech startup Zaasna raises Rs 2 Cr in seed round from global investors

Started in 2018 by Arvind Kadam and Amit Tyagi, Zaasna aims to utilise the funds to strengthen its tech platform, provide enhanced services to its consumers, and grow its team.

Sujata Sangwan
31st May 2019
Bengaluru-based prop-tech startup, Zaasna, on Friday announced that it has raised Rs 2 crore in a seed round of funding from global investors in Singapore, Middle East, and the US.


The company aims to utilise the funds to strengthen its tech platform to provide enhanced services to its consumers and grow its team.


Speaking on the development, Arvind Kadam, Cofounder and CEO at Zaasna said,


“Today’s India is looking towards online services for convenience and safety and we aim to provide just that while they want to buy a piece of real estate.”


Zaasna Seed Round
Started in 2018 by Arvind Kadam and Amit Tyagi, Zaasna offers an end-to-end transaction platform for home buyers where they can search for all listed properties, schedule site visits, make payments online, digitally sign documents, and can apply for a home loan on the platform itself.


The startup had recently partnered with Switchme and NestAway, to increase its bouquet of services to home buyers.


Lalit Singh, COO at Udacity and also an investor into Zaasna added,


“India’s real estate industry had been sorely lacking in the transparency and ease of process that Zaasna delivers. Its implementation of technology has reached the pinnacle of real estate research and purchase. Transforming a previously cumbersome process of buying property into a virtually painless one is just what we need.”


Earlier this month, Gurugram-based proptech startup Square Yards announced that it had clocked a revenue of Rs 220 crore ($32 million), with 11,500 transactions for the financial year ending March 31, 2019 (FY19).


The Tanuj Shori-led startup said in an official statement that revenue from its real estate business grew by over 50 percent year on year and the company turned profitable at EBITDA level for the last quarter. With a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of almost Rs 5,000 crore ($725 million), the company which was founded in October 2013, is about to become one of the few startups in India with a GTV of $1 billion.


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

