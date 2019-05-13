EDITIONS
Funding

Rajasthan government funds over 30 startups as part of iStart programme

Suma Ramachandran
13th May 2019
14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Government of Rajasthan has given out funding to over 30 early-stage startups being incubated under its flagship iStart Rajasthan programme to foster the startup ecosystem in the space. The amounts range from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh as part of various financial incentives under the programme, including a sustenance allowance, seed funding, marketing assistance, as well as the Techno Fund.


Rajasthan, startups, iStart


The funds were given out after participating startups were invited to pitch before a panel of experts including various stakeholders in the ecosystem, as well as members of academia, the government and investors.


Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan, said in a statement,


“We have incentives for startups at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey right from ideation to scaling. We are also very pleased to see exponential growth in the startups applying for various incentives as part of iStart Rajasthan."

 

Startups that received funding include HR tech startup Hyrefox, HippoCabs, AgroWave, Ecowrap, mPass, and EatXD, among others.


Also read: [Startup Bharat] This Jaipur-based HR tech startup has built an Ola-like aggregator platform for recruitment


Several startups from Rajasthan have also received funding from other avenues as well. One recent example was the Udaipur-based agritech startup EF Polymer, which was selected for a one-year residency incubation programme by the Japanese government at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST). The startup will also get a funding of ¥10 million as part of the programme, as well as access to market, mentorship, clients, training, residency, and a connect with other investors. 


The statement from the Department of Information Technology and Communications, which runs iStart, also said, "The state government already has one of the largest government run incubation network in the country which it is expanding further to other cities of the state."


As of September 2018, the iStart programme reportedly had over 700 startups registered on its platform. Rajasthan launched its Startup Policy in 2015, among the first five states to do so, and had allocated Rs 500 crore for investments in early-stage startups in the form of either equity or soft loans under the Techno Fund. Within this, funds were allocated for women entrepreneurs (Rs 100 crore) and for green initiatives (Rs 50 crore).


In addition to the 700-seater Bhamashah Techno Hub incubation centre in Jaipur, the programme also runs iStart Nest facilities to house emerging businesses across Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, with plans to set up new ones in Jodhpur and other cities.


Check out our collection of inspiring startup stories from beyond the big cities in our Startup Bharat series


14+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Suma Ramachandran
Suma Ramachandran has returned to writing stories after spending a decade editing and producing financial, business and marketing content. A former journalist, she is fascinated by how new media levels the playing field for those who have a compelling story to share.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi