[Funding alert] SucSEED Venture Partners invests in learning activity platform XploraBox

New Delhi-based Imagismart Solutions, which runs an educational subscription activity box company for children under the brand name Xplorabox, has raised angel funding from SucSEED Venture Partners.





The round also saw participation from Green Shoots Capital, Metaform Ventures LLC, JITO Angel Network, and SWAN Angel Network among others.





The startup plans to utilise the raised funding to scale up rapidly, and establish overseas presence beginning with North America and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.





Last year, Xplorabox had raised seed round from Z Nation Lab, US-based Metaform Ventures, and others.





Also Read: Edtech startups in India: a ray of hope for transforming the learning experience





Founded in August 2015 by husband-wife duo Rishi and Shweta Das, along with two other co-founders Dhirendra Meena and Rishabh Gupta, Xplorabox is designed to engage children in activity-based learning programmes. It focuses mainly on children aged between two and twelve years, and aims to promote ‘Learning Through Fun’ with its products.





Xplorabox, which has served more than 50,000 customers, is dispatching kits to over 500 cities every month. The startup is also working on new products and is targeting to launch them in the next 9-12 months.





Speaking on its investment in XploraBox, Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSEED Venture Partners, said,





“India's accelerated development needs rising middle class and minds, which are trained for fast-changing future. Xplorabox fills this future need of India's young minds by providing physical activity-based learning tools.”





Other startups which provide activity-based learning kits to children are Flinto, Podsquad, Genius Box, Einstein Box, SP Robotics Work, Magic Crate etc.





In 2018, Chennai-based Flinto secured Rs 6 crore in debt funding led by InnoVen Capital, and Bengaluru-based Magic Crate closed its third round led by FireSide Ventures.

In December 2017, Flinto also received $7 million in Series A funding led by Lightbox.





Also Read: How Polish edtech startup Brainly notched up 15 million users in India in 2 years