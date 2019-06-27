Delhi CM Kejriwal to add entrepreneurship lessons from Class 9, will give Rs 1,000 as Seed money

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly introducing Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for Delhi government-run schools from July, where all students from Class 9 to Class 12 will be given Rs 1,000 each as seed money to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.





The development was reported by ThePrint, which further said the curriculum will be introduced across 1,024 schools as a compulsory non-graded subject, comprising of a 40-minute class everyday. There are about seven lakh students who fall between classes 9 to 12 in these Delhi government-run schools.





Reportedly, a pilot project has already been carried out across 24 schools in Delhi in the months of April and May. About 76 classroom observers and 480 teachers were provided training, and 965 observations were made about the pilot project, with the government receiving 371 feedback forms from teachers.





At present, around 3,000 teachers working in Delhi government schools are getting a week-long training programme to be ready for the launch set to be done on Monday (July 1), according to media reports. The state government has reportedly allocated a budget of Rs 40-50 crore to encourage entrepreneurship at school level.





Arvind Kejriwal (Illogical Indian)





Quoting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who oversees the education portfolio for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ThePrint read that this curriculum will open up multiple new possibilities for students in Delhi government schools, as they explore various options and choose their profession.





These classes will not have specific books, but will have a curriculum of 15 chapters as a teachers’ manual, which will have chapters like ‘Dream Big’, ‘Recognise Opportunity’, planning, listening, collaboration, ‘Bounce Back From Failures’, etc.





In December last year, Manish Sisodia had said that Delhi government wants to create an 'entrepreneurial mindset' in young people, so that they become “job creators” rather than “job seekers”.



