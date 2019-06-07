Gurugram-based incubator and accelerator Huddle has partnered with growX ventures to set up an electric vehicles acceleration programme focussing on the early-stage ventures in the electric vehicles (EV) sector.





The area of focus in the programme will include innovations across the sectors such as battery-level innovations, charging infrastructure, low-cost manufacturing, and data-driven solutions.









The selected three startups will be given investment up to $150,000 by growX with access to additional funds as the programme proceeds, dedicated mentorship from Huddle’s mentor base, pilot opportunities with large partner organisations, and university research and data to help them scale.





The acceleration programme will kick start on July 15 for a period of three months. The programme will be open for applications for relevant ventures across India from May 27 to June 16, 2019.





According to the statement released by Huddle, the incubator and growX ventures have come together with key stakeholders--orginial equipment manufacturers (OEMs), battery manufacturers, power and energy focused companies, as well as key fleet and last-mile delivery companies--to strengthen these efforts as part of the acceleration.





This programme is part of Huddle’s effort to create a strong value chain across the ecosystem, by partnering with accelerators and investment firms to run specific industry-focused incubation and acceleration efforts to drive startup growth, the statement said.





Huddle is a sector-agnostic incubator working with startups across geographies in India, with a primary focus on working closely with the founders and extending active support across business functions in order to take the ventures to the next stage of their business life cycle.





growX, on the other hand, is an early-stage investment firm based out of Delhi. It works closely with the investee companies at a strategic and operational level. growX's investments are focused on seed and angel stages across a wide range of sectors.







