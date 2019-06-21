Find the power of easy and make the most of it in an increasingly connected world

Imagine a world where everything is connected, where it is possible for you to “ask” your coffee-maker at home to keep a steaming hot cup ready for you when you get back home from work; a world where you want to take your eyes off the road and let your car do the driving, safely getting you to your destination. Or one where a surgeon saves the life of a patient who is halfway across the world, during an operation.





The thing is, you no longer have to imagine this world because it’s happening all around us, as you read this.





The world is getting more interconnected than ever before, and driving this transformation are revolutionary technologies like Internet of Things (IoT). Today, there are more connected devices in the world than there are human beings. According to analyst firm Gartner, by 2020 there will be 20.4 billion IoT devices deployed, almost three times the population of humans on earth.





This interconnected world is one where electric grids, public infrastructure, vehicles, homes and workplaces can “talk to each other.” Almost every industry is working to connect the digital and real worlds.





Everything is getting smarter, faster, and better. From industrial IoT to create "factories of the future," where robots and humans work in tandem with each other, to smart buildings that help monitor and manage the usage of energy, to connected vehicles that help make roads safer, this new connected world is all about solving some of our toughest challenges and making life easy.





