[Funding alert] Brinton Pharmaceuticals raises $8M in Series B funding from India Alternatives

Mid-market private equity fund, India Alternatives Investment Advisors Ltd recently announced that it has invested $8 million for a significant minority stake in Brinton Pharmaceuticals Limited.





According to the company, the capital is expected to be invested in Research & Development capabilities for niche areas of dermatology and cosmetology and support expansion of the company’s footprint within India as well as globally. Brinton is focused on dermatology and has recently expanded into the paediatric dermatology and respiratory segments.





Speaking on the investment, Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman and Managing Director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said,





“We are excited to partner with an investor of the calibre of India Alternatives and strongly believe this association will bring synergies and help us continue our profitable growth journey.”





Established in 2013, Brinton Pharmaceuticals is a speciality-focused pharmaceuticals company offering a range of branded dermatology and paediatric formulations. Through a specialised and dedicated field force of over 500 personnel, the company’s products are marketed in India and in 12 countries across emerging markets.





Commenting on the investment, Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, India Alternatives said,





“India Alternatives’ investment in Brinton reflects its recognition of the company’s solid management team, differentiated brands and focus on niche therapeutic segments. The investment in Brinton fits very well with two of our themes of women-oriented consumption as well as health and wellness. We are excited to partner with Rahul and his team to support them through the next leg of their journey.”





India Alternatives is a top performing mid-market private equity firm that backs unlisted companies that are the beneficiaries of transformational themes such as: women becoming more empowered as consumers; millennials driving a paradigm shift in consumption; technology reinventing financial services; and an increased focus on health and wellness.





In addition, this transaction marks the second investment in Brinton by an institutional investor, following Tata Capital Healthcare Fund’s investment in 2017.







