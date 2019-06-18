Karnataka to focus on Tier-II cities in its new IT policy

With focus on Tier-II cities, the Karnataka government will soon be announcing a new information technology policy to drive investment and employment opportunities in the state, a senior government official said on Monday.





"We are in the process of formulating a revised IT policy for the state. Our aim is to strengthen the states leadership position in the IT/ITeS industry through increased thrust on emerging technologies and R&D," Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary to the department of information technology and biotechnology.





"Our focus would be to enhance necessary support through key incentives and facilitation through institutional mechanism," said Gupta at the 15th Vision Group meeting.





The objective behind the new IT policy is to push Karnataka as the global 'first choice' for innovation and technology, the officer said.





He added there would be inclusive digital growth by adopting strategies that would promote emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, virtual realty etc.





The Vision Group led by industry captains had advised the government to organise the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit-2019 scheduled on November 18 and 19.





The event would be a major platform to showcase the technology prowess of Karnataka.





Infosys Co-founder and Chairman of Alixor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan, was also present at the meeting.





A few days ago, it was reported that the state Cabinet had decided to amend the Karnataka Startup Policy 2015-2020 in line with the national policy.





Claiming that Karnataka was the first State to bring in the startup policy, Rural development minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said:





"The central policy is much detailed than the state policy. According to our policy to consider as startup, it should not have exceeded four years, while the central policy says 10 years. Our policy says the turnover should not exceed Rs 50 crore, while central policy limits at Rs 100 crore."





The state government is amending its startup policy accordingly by including turnover limit and year limit that is there in the central policy.



