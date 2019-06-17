EDITIONS
Startup

M&M invests Rs 30 Cr in Swiss agritech firm Gamaya

Incorporated in 2015, Gamaya is a Switzerland-based company focussed on providing technology solutions for agriculture.

Rashi Varshney
17th Jun 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has invested Rs 30 crore (4.3 million Swiss francs) in Series B round to pick up 11.25 percent stake in Switzerland-based agricultural technology company Gamaya.


Mahindra & Mahindra, which is a multinational car manufacturer, announced the deal in a stock-exchange filing on Friday.


Mahindra led the funding round of Gamaya, which raised a total of 7.5 million Swiss francs from investors including ICOS Capital, VI Partners, and some other existing investors.


Incorporated in 2015, Gamaya focuses on providing technology solutions for agriculture. It has advanced capabilities in Hyperspectral Imagery Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, which capture and interpret images to give farmers information about the state of their fields and crops. It operates primarily in Brazil, India, Switzerland, and Ukraine.


agri
Also Read

Five farming-as-a-service startups that are empowering farmers, and making the sector more prof...


Mahindra said in the filing that Gamaya will support the company’s farm division business by developing technology solutions. Rajesh Jejurikar, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said,


“With agriculture increasingly becoming technology-intensive, we at Mahindra are investing in future ready technologies to provide complete solutions to the global farming community. Our strategic association with Gamaya will enable us to develop and deploy next-generation farming capabilities such as precision agriculture and digital farming technologies. With this partnership, we expect to set new benchmarks in farming and its related services."


M&M also added that the deal is in line with its Farming 3.0 strategy.


It is worth noting that in 2016, the auto major launched its own company called Trringo. It is a farm equipment rental business, which aims to bring the sharing economy to rural India by creating a large inventory of farm equipment on rent.


Farmers can place order for tractors and implements through a toll-free number or through the app. The digital back end finds the nearest tractor and passes order to the driver. The driver will then arrive at the location and complete the work, and will charge on an hourly basis.

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra takes on Ola and Uber, enters ride-sharing business with Glyd


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Chase the vision - your startup fix for the week

Latest Stories

Uber testing on-trip 24x7 security helpline in India

by Press Trust of India

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India ranks second: Survey

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Brinton Pharmaceuticals raises $8M in Series B funding from India Alternatives

by Team YS

These women entrepreneurs are beautifying homes and generating livelihood in rural India by innovating age-old handicraft traditions

by Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Industrial IoT startup SwitchOn raises $1M in seed round from pi Ventures, Axilor, and others

by Sujata Sangwan

‘If you do not innovate, you will stagnate’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

by Madanmohan Rao

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad