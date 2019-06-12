EDITIONS
FinTech

Paytm Money to allow users to invest in National Pension System on its platform

The company aims to offer NPS services (both Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts) from all the eight major Pension Fund Managers on the platform.

Tarush Bhalla
12th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Online mutual fund investments platform, Paytm Money, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (the company that owns and operates Paytm), on Wednesday said that it has received the approval to offer National Pension System (NPS) on its platform from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).


With this service, investors registered with Paytm Money will be able to invest in NPS within minutes. The company aims to offer NPS services (both Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts) from all the eight major Pension Fund Managers on the platform. Paytm Money plans to offer end to end digital and paperless experience for NPS investing.


Paytm Money

(L to R): Pravin Jadhav, Whole-time Director, Paytm Money with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm

Also Read

Paytm Money appoints ex-Amazon executive as CTO

With NPS, investors on Paytm Money platform will be eligible for additional deduction of taxable income up to Rs. 50,000 under Section 80 CCD (1B) over and above the ceiling of Rs. 1.5 lakh under the Section 80C.

 

“National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a perfect solution for retirement planning and we are excited about bringing convenience of digital and paperless NPS investing to users of Paytm Money. Investors can also avail additional annual tax benefits every year with this along with investing for retirement. We expect to go live with NPS investing soon.” said Pravin Jadhav, Whole-time Director of Paytm Money.

 

Earlier this year, Paytm Money claimed to have over a million users. Recently, the company had also announced that it has received SEBI approval for Stock Broking services.


Last month, it had stated that it was offering mutual fund schemes from all 40 Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India. The company's latest additions being Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund & ITI Mutual Fund under its portfolio.


With a 250-member team led by Pravin Jadhav, its whole-time Director, the company recently added investor-friendly features such as one-tap portfolio top up, advisory based portfolio as Investment Packs, Single Payment experience for SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan), and UPI-based payments, among many others, to make investing simple and seamless.


In March, this year, Paytm Money raised Rs 28.87 crore from parent One97 Communications Pvt Ltd. During the platform's launch in September last year, Paytm Money had received an investment commitment of $10 million from One97 Communications.


Also Read

Within a year of launch, Paytm Money offers mutual fund schemes from all 40 AMCs in India


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Techie Tuesday is back - this week, meet the woman who helms the tech powering Uber

Latest Stories

Naspers' PayU buys Turkish payments provider iyzico in fintech push

by Tenzin Norzom

Paytm to invest Rs 250 Cr to bolster payment services in Tier 4 and Tier 5 towns

by Tarush Bhalla

Foodtech unicorn Zomato flies its first drone to test food deliveries

by Sampath Putrevu

Ecommerce segment drives the demand for warehouse leasing in India, says report

by Thimmaya Poojary

Chandrayaan-2 mission launch on July 15: ISRO

by Press Trust of India

Through new app Study, Facebook pays users to know what they do on their phone

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai