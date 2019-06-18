Micromax founder's new startup launches AI-enabled electric motorcycle with a ringtone

Electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp, founded by Micromax's co-founder Rahul Sharma, unveiled its first artificial intelligence (AI) enabled electric motorcycle RV400, on Tuesday.





To address charging issues in the EV segment, the company is offering on-board and portable charging features along with portable battery and home delivery options. The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours.





Riders can charge the batteries by simply plugging them into any 15-ampere socket as the battery is portable and can be removed very easily from the bike and replaced back after charge.





Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt Intellicorp

In an official statement, Rahul said that the RV 400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home. He claimed that the motorcycle challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV’s – power, styling and aesthetics, range, battery charging infrastructure, security, sound, and service.





The company claims that the motorcycle delivers a range of 156 km on single charge, and will operate through the Revolt App, which is available on Android and iOS.





The app comes with connectivity features such as bike locator, doorstep battery delivery, mobile swap stations, anti-theft, and sound selection and preview, among other utilities.





One of the key features is adding sound to the bike. Rahul pointed out that EVs might be soundless but some riders might want a sound, so there is a ringtone-like feature to the bike. A user can add a sound like in a real bike, and can preview it in the app. The user can download as many sounds and even adjust the volume through the app.





Other features of the app include real-time bike information such as ordering battery for delivery at user location, bike start/stop through Bluetooth, bike diagnostics, statistics like total kms and total hours, storing documents like driving licence and RC copy, and a payment gateway integration for battery swaps, among others.





Users can pre-book the bike for Rs 1,000 from June 25 through the company's website and on Amazon.





It will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai in the next four months. Rahul said that prices of the bike will be unveiled next month.





Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. The facility boasts a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1.



























