EDITIONS
Funding

Sachin Bansal's BACQ and Milkbasket decide not to proceed with Rs 20 Cr investment

Two months after announcing that Sachin Bansal's BACQ has invested Rs 20 crore in Milkbasket, the Gurugram-based hyperlocal delivery platform has now issued a statement that both Milkbasket and BACQ have mutually decided not to proceed with the investment.

Sindhu Kashyap
7th Jun 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In April, Gurugram-based hyperlocal delivery startup Milkbasket announced that it had raised Rs 20 crore funding from Sachin Bansal's BACQ. However, the Milkbasket team today announced that Milkbasket and BACQ have mutually decided not to proceed with the investment.


A press statement shared with YourStory said:

"Milkbasket and BACQ have mutually decided not to proceed with the investment that was announced on April 29, 2019." 


The team refused to state the reason for this decision. However, sources state that there was mutual disagreement on processes and announcements. When the deal was in progress, Anant GoelCo-founder and CEOMilkbasket, had said the funds would provide Milkbasket the needed capex and R&D investments in all three domains.


However, all is not lost. Milkbasket earlier this week raised $10.5 million funding led by Unilever Ventures. The round also saw participation from Mayfield India, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, and a few Indian family offices.


Milkbasket

Founders of Milkbasket

Also Read

[Funding alert] Milkbasket raises funding of Rs 20 Cr from Sachin Bansal's BACQ


The team claims that currently more than 70 percent of its revenues come from non-milk grocery products. It also claims to have a positive unit economics. It is currently present in four cities across India, and has seen a growth rate of close to 20 percent month on month.


Founded in 2015, by Anant GoelAshish GoelAnurag Jain, and Yatish Talvadia, Milkbasket wants to replace your local kirana store. It has raised close to $16 million from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo, and Blume Ventures. 


The items you add to your shopping cart between 7 am and midnight on your app are delivered to you the next morning. There’s no need for a checkout or payment because the purchase is pre-paid via a mobile wallet on the app, which you can top up whenever it runs out of funds. So, every time you choose an item on the app, the order is automatically placed without the need for a traditional ‘checkout’ or payment. 


Also Read

[Funding alert] Milkbasket adds $10.5 M to its cart led by Unilever Ventures, others






6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji to retire; the incredible story of India’s 2nd largest ambulance service

Latest Stories

KPMG India aqui-hires AI-led startup Recommender Labs

by Debolina Biswas

Huddle partners with growX ventures for an electric vehicles acceleration programme

by Apurva P

[Funding alert] Cityfurnish raises $5M from Venture Highway, Gmail and Youtube founders

by Rashi Varshney

‘Co-living’ – changing the face of rented accommodation in India

by Deepak Anand

Calling all mango startups: this horticulture institute offers entrepreneurship development workshops

by Madanmohan Rao

[Podcast] Ashwin Damera of Eruditus on why the founder-startup fit is vital

by Anand Daniel

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online