EDITIONS
Investor

SEBI allows new DVR framework; bans mutual funds from standstill pacts

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi said that it has been decided to ban mutual funds from entering into standstill pacts with companies, apart from making them hold at least 20 percent assets of liquid funds in cash equivalents.

Press Trust of India
27th Jun 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday approved a new framework for issuance of differential voting right (DVR) shares from July and banned mutual funds from entering into standstill agreements with any company.


SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after a board meeting that it has been decided to ban mutual funds from entering into standstill pacts with companies apart from making them hold at least 20 percent assets of liquid funds in cash equivalents.


SEBI, NSE, BSE, startups listing IPOs

Image: YourStory

Also Read

Sebi lays out accreditation framework for investors willing to invest in startups


There is also a cap on the sectoral limit in liquid funds at 20 percent. If royalty is more than five percent than required, it would require a shareholder nod.


Coming down heavily on mutual fund players who in recent past chose to use shareholders fund to buy out debt of bleeding invested companies, Tyagi said mutual funds can't have standstill agreements with companies. "We have taken action against mutual funds which had standstill pact with companies," he added.


DVR are those class of shares that have superior voting rights than the ordinary equity shares. This works for companies where founders are not keen on diluting their control over their businesses by issuing ordinary equity. Through DVR, companies can raise capital without the risk of a hostile takeover.


Startups have been proposing the introduction of DVR for the listing of their companies as typically the founders would have diluted their stake during a fund raise. Also, startups need the presence of founders to run the business.


Besides DVR, the regulator also discussed in-principal approval for changes in the method of calculation of net asset value, with a view to tackle the problem of concentration of asset under management with just 10 asset management companies and increasing the scope of the definition of encumbrance.


The board also approved guidelines for share pledging. Tyagi also said SEBI has started the adjudication process against some credit rating agencies.


He said the regulator has completed its probe into the WhatsApp leaks last and the report will be put into the public domain shortly.


Also Read

SEBI to finalise norms for listing of startups to help them tap capital markets to raise funds


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

5 hours ago
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Flipkart to replace 40pc of its existing last-mile fleet with EVs by March 2020

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] String Bio raises funds from investors including Ankur Capital

by Tenzin Norzom

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension

by Press Trust of India

Hyperlocal task management startup Dunzo now expands to Mumbai

by Tarush Bhalla

Indian crypto exchange Koinex shuts operations citing uncertainty and disruption

by Sujata Sangwan

Delhi CM Kejriwal to add entrepreneurship lessons from Class 9, will give Rs 1,000 as Seed money

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata