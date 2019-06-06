EDITIONS
Investor

SoftBank tops list of unicorn investments in India, followed by Tiger Global, Tencent

The report by CB Insights on the unicorns across the world has shown Tiger Global has the highest number of unicorn companies under its portfolio globally followed by Tencent and SoftBank

Thimmaya Poojary
6th Jun 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The SoftBank Group of Japan has the largest list of unicorn companies under its portfolio in India followed by Tiger Global and Tencent, according to data by CB Insights.


SoftBank, which has made aggressive bets on the Indian startup ecosystem, has seven Indian unicorns in its portfolio, while Tiger Global and Tencent have three each. Unicorns are those companies that enjoy a private valuation of $1 billion and above.


The CB Insights data on the global unicorn list as on May 5, 2019 has shown that SoftBank has investment in the following unicorns: Delhivery, Inmobi, Ola Cabs, Paytm, Oyo Rooms, Policy Bazaar, and Snapdeal.


softbank
Also Read

A look at SoftBank: the Japanese behemoth with global ambitions


According to CB Insights, there are 18 unicorns in India if one also includes Freshworks and MuSigma, which have their headquarters in the US.


The unicorn portfolio of Tiger Global in India are: Hike, Shopclues and Freshworks. In case of Tencent from China, the companies under its list are: Byju’s, Dream 11 and Hike. Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce, has two unicorns under its portfolio, which include Bigbasket and Paytm.


The other key investors among the unicorns in India are investment powerhouses such as DST Global and Sequoia.


However, in the global unicorn list of 344 companies, Tiger Global outstrips SoftBank with highest number of companies under its portfolio. It has 42 unicorns under its portfolio followed by Tencent Holdings at 40 and SoftBank has 38.


According to CB Insights, SoftBank’s unicorn portfolio globally has the cumulative valuation at $389 billion, which is 45 percent more than Tiger Global Management and more than double of Tencent Holdings’ cumulative unicorn valuation.


Sequoia Capital has backed the most deals to unicorns at 99 and CB Insights says there are now 143 institutional investors with at least five unicorns in their portfolio up from 76 such investors in February, 2017.


In the case of early -stage investors, which placed their bets on the unicorns, SV Angel has topped the list, according to CB Insights.


Also Read

Why Tiger Global and other investors are eyeing Indian B2B startups in their hunt for the next ...



6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in educational networking portal LetzConnect

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Freshworks joins hands with OrangeOne Corporation to expand in the Japanese market

by Vishal Krishna

Azim Premji to retire as Executive Chairman of Wipro by July end, son Rishad to take over

by Press Trust of India

‘Ironman’ in real life? Robert Downey Jr reveals plans to save Earth using robotics and AI

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon ups its fashion game with new AI-backed feature, StyleSnap

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Indian language story-telling startup Pratilipi raises $15M in Series B led by Qiming Venture Partners

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online