EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] SME lending platform Biz2Credit raises $52M in Series B round from WestBridge Capital

The funds will be deployed to drive further growth in Biz2Credit's marketplace lending business and support the continued expansion of Biz2X, the company's digital lending platform.

Press Trust of India
6th Jun 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Biz2Credit Inc., a NYC-based online lending platform that helps banks and other financial institutions manage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) lending processes and makes it easier for SMEs to access working capital, today announced that it has completed a Series B capital financing round of $52 million led by WestBridge Capital.


This is the second round of equity financing for Biz2Credit. The company was initially funded by Nexus Venture Partners.

 

The funds will be deployed to drive further growth in Biz2Credit's marketplace lending business and support the continued expansion of Biz2X, the company's state-of-the-art digital lending platform, through SaaS partnerships with global financial institutions. With live deployments of the Biz2X Platform in four major markets worldwide, the funding will help accelerate the adoption of Biz2X globally.


Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Biz2Credit said,


"The technology, coupled with Biz2Credit's risk management and data analytics tools, and backed with performance data of over 2 billion of funding to date, gives banks an omni-channel experience to seamlessly scale up digital lending business across multiple markets."


Biz2Credit

(L-R) Ramit Arora and Rohit Arora

Also Read

Biz2Credit enters India, bets big on the $300 billion funding market


Ramit Arora, President and Co-Founder of Biz2Credit added,


"The investment will allow us to continue to hire the best people and maintain our position as the industry leader and innovator in online lending technology and operations."


Founded by Rohit Arora and Ramit Arora, Biz2X's cutting-edge software enables banks and other financial institutions to streamline SME and commercial lending while providing state-of-the-art, end-to-end loan origination, servicing, monitoring and risk management, and data analytics tools.

 

Sumir Chadha, Managing Director of WestBridge, said,


"We have been highly impressed with the company's success in partnering with many global financial institutions to power their digital lending. Biz2Credit is a great addition to our portfolio."


In March 2019, Mumbai-based digital lending startup SME Corner also secured Rs 90 crore in fresh funding in a mix of debt and equity.


Also Read

From the US to India- The journey of Nexus-backed Biz2Credit in helping small businesses get fu...

Also Read

$108B Tata Capital partners with SME lending platform Biz2Credit


9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in educational networking portal LetzConnect

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Freshworks joins hands with OrangeOne Corporation to expand in the Japanese market

by Vishal Krishna

SoftBank tops list of unicorn investments in India, followed by Tiger Global, Tencent

by Thimmaya Poojary

Azim Premji to retire as Executive Chairman of Wipro by July end, son Rishad to take over

by Press Trust of India

‘Ironman’ in real life? Robert Downey Jr reveals plans to save Earth using robotics and AI

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon ups its fashion game with new AI-backed feature, StyleSnap

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online