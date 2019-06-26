EDITIONS
[Funding Alert] Clairvolex raises Series B of $3.5M led by Walden Riverwood Capital

Clairvolex will invest the fresh capital to deepen LEAP’s market penetration, expand sales and marketing footprint in the US and Europe.

Rashi Varshney
26th Jun 2019
US and India based Intellectual Property (IP) asset management firm Clairvolex has raised $3.5 million as the second tranche of Series B round funding led by California-based Walden Riverwood Capital, with participation from IndusAge. 


The company said that it will invest the fresh capital to deepen its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based IP solutions platform LEAP’s market penetration, expand its sales and marketing footprint in the US and Europe. Clairvolex is also looking at adding more data science and data engineering capabilities in both Bangalore and Los Altos, CA centres.


Manoj PillaiCEO of Clairvolex, said, 

“Patent Management & Monetisation is a $180 billion market globally. We developed our AI-enabled tech platform LEAP based on more than a decade of our experience managing patent portfolios to deliver significant benefits to patent holders in the management, prosecution, and monetisation of these assets. LEAP is currently being deployed for several large patent holders based in the US and Europe market. We are aiming to manage 10-15 percent of patents of the top 50 tech IP owners by 2025.”


Earlier, the company had raised $8 million in Series B and $4 million in Series A. These funds were used to build and launch LEAP-IP.


LEAP is an AI and machine learning (ML) enabled unified IP portfolio development and management platform, which was incubated in India and engineered jointly with the Silicon Valley for global markets. It essentially helps businesses to enhance the value of IP and patent portfolios.


Founded in 2007 by Manoj Pillai, Clairvolex is a pure-play IP asset management firm that manages and develops patents. It is a strategic patent portfolio development partner to companies such as General Electric, Ericsson, Philips, Amazon and Qualcomm. Clairvolex claims that it is the only Indian company funded at both Series A and B rounds by Silicon Valley-based investors.


Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist.

