[Funding alert] Virtual book community Vowelor raises Rs 1 Cr led by an Indian FMCG player

Launched in November 2018 by co-founders Manik Ghawri, Lalit Sharma, and Himanshu Gandhi, Vowelor will use the funding to develop, implement, and market the app.

Sujata Sangwan
10th Jun 2019
Delhi-based Vowelor Books and Media, a startup that provides an interactive platform to connect with book lovers in real time, on Monday announced it has raised Rs 1 crore in first round of funding led by angel investor Dr Sanjeev Juneja, an Indian FMCG player and the man behind brands like Roop mantra and Dr Ortho & Petsaffa.

 

Launched in November 2018 by Manik Ghawri, Lalit Sharma, and Himanshu Gandhi, Vowelor provides an inclusive platform for readers and writers, which not only lets them connect with like-minded book lovers but also solves their dilemma of finding a next read. The platform allows users to discuss the books on a real-time basis thus, helping them to pick the read in an informed manner.

 

Speaking on the announcement, Co-founders of Vowelor said,

 

“This funding will help us to develop, implement, and market this app to target 150,000 downloads on our app and 200,000 monthly website hits.”


Vowelor

Lalit Sharma and Manik Ghawri (L-R)

The app, which is currently available on Android, is planning to release the iOS version by the third quarter of this year.

 

“While working with authors for their book promotion on Vowelor website, we analysed that their primary pain points were limited budget and reaching real readers who actually engage with the author. To solve this, we researched and planned to develop an easy-to-use automated tool in the form of an app where authors can promote their books at an affordable budget and reach maximum readers in India as well as other countries,” added Vowelor’s Co-founders.

 

The startup said in an official statement that the in-app tool allows new authors or publishers to promote their books at an affordable budget, and reach maximum readers in India as well as other countries.

 

Commenting on the investment, Dr Sanjeev Juneja, Founder, Divisa Herbal, said,

 

”With the ongoing developments in the book industry, I see vowelor as a strongly rooted platform, which focuses primarily on solving the actual problems of the industry.”


Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

