EDITIONS
Government

DPIIT extends deadline for state startup rankings till September 30

The ranking framework will assess the efforts taken by states across institutional support, simplifying regulations, easing public procurement, incubation, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness, and outreach-related activities.

Press Trust of India
11th Jun 2019
10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Commerce and Industry Ministry will now consider measures taken by states and union territories (UTs) till September 30 this year for ranking them based on the initiatives taken to strengthen their startup ecosystems.

 

Earlier, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, had stated that it would consider measures taken by states and UTs during May 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, for ranking purpose.

 

IT startup ranking
"To further encourage states and UTs to strengthen their startup ecosystems, @DIPPGOI launched the framework for #StatesStartupRanking2019 on February 19, 2019. Based on the request of various state governments, the deadline for responses is extended by three months, i.e. upto September 30," DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said in a series of tweets.

 

He said there shall be no further extension of the deadline, and feedback and evaluation would start immediately after September 30.

 

"We expect an enthusiastic participation from all states and UTs to help create a robust ecosystem for start ups in the country!," Abhishek said.

 

The department conducted the first ever such ranking exercise in 2018 to encourage states and UTs to take proactive steps towards strengthening the startup ecosystems within their jurisdictions, he said.

 

About 27 states and three UTs participated in the first exercise. Gujarat had emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs last year.

 

"The exercise was an enriching and educating experience for all participants. Awareness Workshops in all states, knowledge workshops in incubators, pairing of states for mentoring and international exposure visits, helped many states initiate effective measures to support start ups," he said.

 

The ranking framework comprises seven pillars and 30 action points.

 

The pillars will assess the efforts across institutional support, simplifying regulations, easing public procurement, incubation, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach-related activities.


10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

What's next for short-video platform Roposo; Tiger Global leads Series A funding in OkCredit

Latest Stories

Jack Ma, Melinda Gates call for global digital cooperation at UN

by Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] SaaS-based customer interaction platform Jumpstart raises seed round from Venture Catalysts

by Sujata Sangwan

5 UX mistakes that make startup failure inevitable

by Sahil Vaidya

Amazon dethrones Apple and Google as world's most valuable global brand: survey

by Press Trust of India

WATCH: These founders want you to save 'Wizely', one financial goal at a time

by Vishal Krishna

Don’t be content with making only a small impact; aim for maximum scale: Ann Mei Chang, author, ‘Lean Impact’

by Madanmohan Rao

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai