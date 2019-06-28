EDITIONS
Tech

Twitter to label and deprioritise rule-breaking tweets from politicians

Twitter said it will also tweak its algorithms to deprioritise the tweets so they are seen by fewer people.

Press Trust of India
28th Jun 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Twitter said on Thursday it would label and deprioritise tweets from politicians that break its rules -- in a move that could affect the prodigious output of US President Donald Trump.


"In the past, we've allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public's interest, but it wasn't clear when and how we made those determinations," the company said in a blog post.


Twitter

Source: Shutterstock

"To fix that, we're introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we'll use it." 


Under the measure, verified political candidates and government officials with more than 100,000 followers will have the offending posts obscured by a notification that the tweet violates standards.


Twitter will also tweak its algorithms to deprioritise the tweets so they are seen by fewer people.


The announcement follows criticism of the platform on Wednesday by Trump, whose vitriolic posts attacking opponents are often followed by replies complaining that they violate Twitter's terms of service.


The president returned to a favourite theme -- that the social network deliberately makes it hard for him to get his message out and demonstrates bias toward Democrats and "hatred" of Republicans.


Twitter and other social media firms have been facing pressure to curb hate speech and extremist propaganda, blocking accounts of many conspiracy theorists. But Trump and his allies contend that the purge has also silenced conservative voices.


Trump has 61 million Twitter followers and has used the platform as a powerful political instrument, but he complained bitterly that his message was being blocked.


"What they did to me on Twitter is incredible," Trump said on Wednesday. "I have millions and millions of followers, but I will tell you they make it very hard for people to join me on Twitter, and they make it very hard for me to get out the message."


(Via Agence France Presse)

Also Read

Twitter acquires deep learning startup Fabula AI to tackle fake news


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

How AI and human-machine collaboration is driving transformation across sectors

by Team YS

[Funding alert] Delhi startup Wizcounsel raises Rs 1 Cr in angel round led by cricketer Kapil Dev, others

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii

by Sujata Sangwan

iPhone designer Jony Ive leaving Apple to set up own firm

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Grab raises $300M from Invesco to accelerate expansion plans

by Tenzin Norzom

Is India flying high with drone technology?

by Gaurav Vasu

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai