EDITIONS
Corporate

Azim Premji to retire as Executive Chairman of Wipro by July end, son Rishad to take over

The Board has also announced that chief executive and executive director Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and Managing Director.

Press Trust of India
6th Jun 2019
16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Azim Premji

Azim Premji

IT czar Azim Premji will retire as the Executive Chairman of Wipro with effect from July 30, but will continue to serve on the Board as Non-executive Director and Founder Chairman, the company said in a statement.


His son Rishad Premji, who is currently the Chief Strategy Officer and a Board member, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company.


"Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian technology industry and Founder of Wipro Limited, will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019, after having led the company for 53 years. However, he will continue to serve on the board as Non-executive Director and Founder Chairman," Wipro said in a statement announcing the changes.


The Board has also announced that Chief Executive and Executive Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and Managing Director. 


"These changes will be effective from July 31, 2019, subject to shareholder approval," the company added.


Azim Premji, an engineering graduate from Stanford University, transformed his father's vegetable oil company into one of the leading IT services company in India. Besides his business acumen, Premji has also earmarked considerable amount of his wealth for charity.


Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Wipro said it will acquire US-based International TechneGroup Incorporated for $45 million (around Rs 312 crore). International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI) provides Computer Aided Design and Product Lifecycle Management interoperability software services. 


"The acquisition complements Wipro's core strengths in Industry 4.0 and will allow Wipro to offer end-to-end solutions in Digital Engineering and Manufacturing," Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro, said.


ITI's offerings and solutions will be consolidated as part of Wipro's industrial and engineering services business and will function as a wholly-owned US subsidiary of the company, it added.


The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2019.


Also Read

Azim Premji ups contribution to philanthropy, takes total corpus to $21B


16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in educational networking portal LetzConnect

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Freshworks joins hands with OrangeOne Corporation to expand in the Japanese market

by Vishal Krishna

SoftBank tops list of unicorn investments in India, followed by Tiger Global, Tencent

by Thimmaya Poojary

‘Ironman’ in real life? Robert Downey Jr reveals plans to save Earth using robotics and AI

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon ups its fashion game with new AI-backed feature, StyleSnap

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Indian language story-telling startup Pratilipi raises $15M in Series B led by Qiming Venture Partners

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Financial Solutions for SMEs

Gurgaon
Date
Sat Jun 08 2019

Global Hackathon Series 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online