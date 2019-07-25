EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] AI-based analytics startup Pyze raises $4.6M led by Illuminate Ventures

California-based Pyze had previously secured a funding of $1.7 million in a seed round led by John Chisholm Ventures and DoubleRock in March 2016.

Sujata Sangwan
25th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Pyze, a Redwood City, California-based AI-driven analytics and engagement solution provider, on Thursday, announced it has raised $4.6 million in funding led by Illuminate Ventures, with participation from Benhamou Global Ventures and Correlation Ventures


As part of the deal, Cindy Padnos, Founder and Managing Partner at Illuminate, will join the company’s board.


Commenting on the investment, Prabhjot Singh, President and CEO, Pyze said,


“We have on-boarded thousands of web and mobile applications and are seeing strong demand for our services. This funding will help us further accelerate onboarding of more platforms, providing analytics and engagement capabilities to them and to their customers.” 


Funding
Also Read

Analytics startup ThoughtSpot raises $145 M in Series D round


The company had previously secured funding $1.7 million in a seed round led by John Chisholm Ventures and DoubleRock, in March 2016.


Cindy Padnos, Founder and Managing Partner of Illuminate Ventures added, 


“As business services span multiple devices and as marketing campaigns become channel-agnostic, the capabilities offered by Pyze will become imperative for leading digital platforms and enterprises.”


Founded in 2013 by Prabhjot Singh, Pyze provides a B2B platform that allows brands and enterprises maximise user retention and monetisation through automated user behaviour tracking, segmentation and omnichannel campaigns. It helps digital publishers solve their biggest challenge - long-term user retention - through AI-based engagement and personalisation. 


Pyze’s initial focus verticals include low code/no code web and mobile app platforms, commerce marketplaces, media platforms, and multi-brand enterprises.


The company also recently announced a partnership with MobileSoft, a mobile app software development company, to provide behaviour analytics and marketing to over 50,000 companies across their 300,000 apps.


“The ability to offer sophisticated analytics and automated marketing capabilities to our customers is a huge win for MobileSoft,” said Jason Soto, Vice President and General Manager of MobileSoft.  “Our clients love using the platform, specifically the integrated usage analytics and automated campaign execution, giving us the ability to offer our customers the growth marketing tools they need to compete effectively.” 


MobileSoft designs, develops and publishes Android and iPhone apps for thousands of clients around the world. It has over 120 million smartphone users worldwide that access their platform monthly.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Analytics startup Goals101 raises $3.5 M funding from Nexus Venture Partners



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

AWS can be a great enabler for India to jump a tech gen in AI and ML: Amazon Internet Services' Rahul Sharma

by Sohini Mitter

The most definitive report on Indian startup ecosystem funding in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

by Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Vadodara-based AV Organics makes India’s first bottled black alkaline water

by Debolina Biswas

WATCH: Through the Eyes of the Investor - why the success of this IISc startup is good news for India’s deep tech ecosystem

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Former ISRO scientists want to privatise space and accelerate the advent of space commerce with their startup

by Krishna Reddy

WATCH: How fintech startup Finnable wants to make credit available to SME employees in one minute

by Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi