EDITIONS
Corporate

WATCH: How BPL Medical Technologies is tapping innovation and partnerships to become a Rs 1,000 Cr company by 2022

In a conversation with YourStory, Sunil Khurana, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, speaks about their journey and what the booming healthcare opportunity in India means for the Kerala-based medtech company.

Vishal Krishna
10th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In 1967, TPG Nambiar founded BPL Medical Technologies in Kerala in a bid to show the world that India could manufacture its own ECG and medical tech products. However, this did not work and its eventual popularity came from its parent company BPL's white goods, mostly TVs and other household electronics.


BPL Medical Technologies, still owned by the Nambiar family, was stagnating at Rs 60 crore. In fact, in 2013, it even dipped into the red.


In the same year, the company appointed a new CEO, Sunil Khurana, after which Goldman Sachs picked up a 49 percent stake in the company.


And, suddenly, things changed. Since then, the company has seen almost 5x growth in revenue - Rs 350 crore in FY 2019 - and is now profitable.


In a conversation with YourStory, Sunil Khurana, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, speaks about the company’s journey and what the future holds.




The healthcare opportunity in India


While most family business people would have sold the business after seeing red, BPL rallied on, after seeing the booming healthcare opportunity in India. When Goldman Sachs invested $60 million for a majority stake in the company in 2013, the BPL family too invested an undisclosed amount to revive the business.


"As soon as I came in, I streamlined the product strategy, focusing on multiple products in critical care, cardiology, imagery, and home care," says Sunil Khurana, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies.


He adds that a focus on connected medical devices and smaller towns became a major driver of business. But first, he had to set the house in order. Sunil began meeting with distributors to ensure that they stayed with the brand.


"From our investors, I realised that we had a great brand story and our factory was strong. I met all 97 distributors and told them about our vision. They all stuck by us and we now have more than 150 distributors who cover two to three districts in India, and have reached close 160,000 medical centres," he says.


Also Read

Artelus is using AI to save people from going blind. Here's how


BPL Medical Technologies

Sunil Khurana

Product innovation


To cement its focus on medical devices, BPL Medical Technologies in 2015 acquired UK- based Penlon Systems, which makes anaesthesia machines and vaporisers.


In the last two years, the company has partnered with several global players to spruce up its medical devices. These include German-based Lowenstein, which builds ICU ventilators; Japanese company Atom Medical Corporation to sell infant care systems; and South Korea-based Alpinion Medical Systems for ultrasound.


These partnerships helped the company get a foothold in the critical care segment. Today, critical care and imaging (X-rays) forms 55 percent of the company's revenue. However, BPL Medical Technologies is betting on home care, which is still just five percent of its business.


"Home care will grow as there is a growing ageing population in India. Current statistics say that 90 million people have crossed 60 years of age; this is where home care is important,” Sunil says.


The company continues to be big in cardiology and manufactures close to 10,000 units of ECG machines per year. This division alone contributes to 40 percent of its revenue.


Also Read

[YS Exclusive] Robotaxis, fuel cells, and battery tech will be mainstream by 2030, says Contine...


Market view and future


The central government is pushing Ayushman Bharat and wants to cover 500 million under-insured citizens with Rs 5 lakh as insurance coverage for people in remote areas. For BPL Medical Technologies, this means inclusive healthcare because people in rural areas have to go to district headquarters for treatment.


The company believes that district-level medical entrepreneurs will create inclusive healthcare, buy healthcare equipment, and increase the reach and affordability of care.


"We have a tremendous opportunity to grow. With the growth in digital, new business models will emerge and the country will have several hospitals, especially since the government wants to set up a robust healthcare infrastructure," Sunil says.


The CEO claims that BPL Medical Technologies is well on its way to becoming a Rs 1,000 crore company by 2022. Over the next 18 months, it will focus on selling ventilators. The company will also work with its 42-member R&D team to make its devices connected and bring affordable products to Indians.


According to PWC, the global medical technology market will be worth $495 billion in the next three years. India's market size is $9.5 billion, 75 percent of which is imported.


BPL Medical Technologies wants to increase its presence in India as a ‘local for global’ company. Its imports currently stand at Rs 10 crore and it wants to increase this at least five-fold in the next five years.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

WATCH: This insurtech startup aims to go the extra mile to find you the best policy


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

play

UpClose conversation with Prakash Sangam, CEO, RedBus on international expansion

9th July 2019
play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019

Latest Stories

How a daughter scaled her mother’s part-time business to a multi-crore one

by Ramarko Sengupta

Nandan Nilekani-backed RailYatri grew 400pc in 2 years, and now wants to be the ‘OYO for bus travel’

by Sohini Mitter

UpClose with redBus CEO Prakash Sangam; TVS Capital closes Rs 1,000 Cr more

by Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Why investors are making a beeline for Kerala’s burgeoning startup ecosystem

by Apurva P

Through the Eyes of the Investor: the story behind IdeaSpring Capital’s long-term bet on enterprise tech startup Lavelle Networks

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Blockchain-powered startup Agri10x puts farmers first with a decentralised approach

by Sampath Putrevu

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur