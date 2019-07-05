EDITIONS
Quick News and Updates

Budget 2019: Indian Twitter erupts with memes

As usual, Twitterati has taken to the nation's most important event: presentation of the Union Budget. With humour and light hearted-sarcasm, the following tweets won many laughs on the internet.

Athira Nair
5th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden Budget, the nation was listening with full attention - her speech, after all, will decide the financial fate of our lives for this year. It had its ups and downs, and the Budget provided ample material for entertainment on social media. In fact, Twitter is flooded with jokes, memes, and gifs to tickle your funny bone. Below are some of our favourites:



The obvious joke!

E.V.E.R.Y.O.N.E.

Some are blissfully unaware though.. .


Some of the Tweeple voiced very real concerns

But nothing beats the joke on middle class!

There were many...

But this one got it right. Almost too perfect!

Just one more..

Okay, we will stop here.


Hope you all had a happy budget. If not, we hope these tweets made you smile at least.


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Athira Nair

Athira can be reached at athira.nair@yourstory.com; her phone is permanently on silent mode. She tweets as @aiharla.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: Government announces Zero Budget Farming to save farmers from debt trap

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges

by Tarush Bhalla

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition

by Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2019: here is what will get costlier for the average Indian in the coming months

by Sohini Mitter

Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel to be costlier; tax on super-rich, gold imports

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: Relief for startups as govt eases Angel Tax regulations

by Sameer Ranjan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru