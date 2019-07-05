Budget 2019: Indian Twitter erupts with memes

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden Budget, the nation was listening with full attention - her speech, after all, will decide the financial fate of our lives for this year. It had its ups and downs, and the Budget provided ample material for entertainment on social media. In fact, Twitter is flooded with jokes, memes, and gifs to tickle your funny bone. Below are some of our favourites:









Half of budget has been declared, still there is no announcement on subsidy for annual subscription of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the india we want to live in ? #Budget2019 — Kabira Speaking (@thewordsofshiva) July 5, 2019

Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/8hsi3BYHhU — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019

Expectations of Middle Class from starting to end of #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Si1ud3MYm8 — Aparna 🇮🇳 (@Jayaa_IND) July 5, 2019

#Budget2019

2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT — Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019

Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR — Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019

