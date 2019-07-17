EDITIONS
Corporate

Keen to strengthen position in India, Ebix acquires Yatra in $337.8 million deal

The combined Yatra-Ebix entity will leverage Yatra’s large and loyal existing customer base, comprehensive service offering, and multi-channel platform to take advantage of the dynamic and growing multibillion-dollar opportunity in India.

Thimmaya Poojary
17th Jul 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

US-based software firm Ebix has announced the acquisition of Indian online travel company Yatra through a share merger process which values the entire transaction at $337.8 million.


After the acquisition, Yatra will put up a strong competition against market leader MakeMyTrip, which consolidated its grip on the online travel and booking market in India through its acquisition of Ibibo in 2016.


Online travel
Also Read

How are travel and ecommerce different? After Amazon and Flipkart, Ram Papatla finds out at Boo...


According to a press release issued by Ebix, the “transaction will create India’s largest and most profitable travel services company and a leading online travel platform poised to capture significant international growth opportunities”.


Ebix first offered to buy Yatra in March for $337 million, in cash or by stock.


Yatra reported a revenue of $31.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and has over 800 corporate clients. It went public in 2016 following a reverse merger with listed entity Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation.


With 50-plus offices across six continents, Ebix provides on-demand software and e-commerce services to insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. After the acquisition, Yatra will become part of Ebix’s EbixCash, its travel portfolio, which also includes Via and Mumbai-based Mercury, and will continue to serve customers under the Yatra brand.


Commenting on the deal, Ebix Chairman, President, and CEO Robin Raina said, "The acquisition of Yatra will lend itself to significant synergies and the emergence of EbixCash as India’s largest and most profitable travel services company, besides being the largest enterprise financial exchange in the country.”


The combined Yatra-Ebix entity will leverage Yatra’s large and loyal existing customer base, comprehensive service offering, and multi-channel platform to take advantage of the dynamic and growing multibillion-dollar opportunity in India, a company statement said.


Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO of Yatra, said, “Becoming a part of Ebix’s EbixCash travel portfolio will enable us to continue on that path. As part of a larger diversified organisation with the necessary scale and resources to be a leader in today’s dynamic travel marketplace, we will provide more options and an enhanced experience for our joint customers, and will be an even stronger partner to the airline, hotel, car rental and other businesses we work with.”


Also Read

How this Indian travel startup balanced rapid growth with profitability



8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

6 hours ago
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Startups from Shell E 4's second cohort graduate, future cohorts to focus on digital and mobility

by Sameer Ranjan

Innoviti sues Pine Labs for using its patented UPI payments tech for PoS terminals, gets interim relief

by Tarush Bhalla

Why HDFC’s Aditya Puri thinks PM Modi, Nandan Nilekani, and Reliance Jio will radically change India

by Team YS

Power-up your Scale-up: Dell’s exclusive meetups for SMBs is back in Bengaluru! Register now

by Team YS

[Funding alert] India origin B2B startup Icertis enters 'unicorn' club

by Thimmaya Poojary

For India to pole-vault in the era of disruption, it needs to support its startups, create jobs, says Aditya Puri of HDFC Bank

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore