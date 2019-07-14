EDITIONS
From failure to problem solving: 11 inspirational quotes by Tesla Founder Elon Musk

One of the greatest innovators of our time, Elon Musk is known for his unwavering vision and relentless work ethic. Over the years, he's been an inspiration to numerous aspiring entrepreneurs across the world. These 11 inspirational quotes by the Tesla founder are sure to motivate you to dream big.

Asmaa Ansari
14th Jul 2019
Elon Musk, 48, didn't have an easy childhood. But he broke through every roadbloack and is now renowned the world over as a technology entrepreneur, investor, and an engineer. He's also the Co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, Co-founder of PayPal, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and others. 


Elon Musk

Elon Musk

With a penchant for building rockets, coding his own video games, and reading, Musk had all it takes to become an entrepreneur. His early interest in philosophy, science fiction, and fantasy novels is reflected in his sense of idealism and concern with human progress. Musk is also known to have a relentless work ethic, as he works nearly 80 to 100 hours per week


Today, this modern inventor is working to revolutionise transportation with Tesla, an electric vehicle and solar panel manufacturer. Musk started Tesla and SpaceX with a vision to reduce global warming. His interest in space exploration also led him to start the Musk Foundation, which is dedicated to space exploration and the discovery of renewable and clean energy resources. 


Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the visionary entrepreneur to inspire you to follow your passion and dream big.  


  • "If you're a co-founder or CEO, you have to do all kinds of tasks you might not want to do... If you don't do your chores, the company won't succeed... No task is too menial.”


  • “People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.”


  • "I don't spend my time pontificating about high-concept things; I spend my time solving engineering and manufacturing problems."


  • “There's a silly notion that failure is not an option at NASA. Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”


  • “If you're trying to create a company, it's like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion."


  • “Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.”


  • “I tend to approach things from a physics framework. And physics teaches you to reason from first principles rather than by analogy.”


  • “When somebody has a breakthrough innovation, it is rarely one little thing. Very rarely, is it one little thing. It's usually a whole bunch of things that collectively amount to a huge innovation.”


  • “Physics is really figuring out how to discover new things that are counterintuitive, like quantum mechanics. It's really counterintuitive.”


  • “It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.”


  • "If something is important enough you should try. Even if the probable outcome is failure."


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Report an issue
Authors
Asmaa Ansari

