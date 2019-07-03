Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users face technical issues in India and across the globe

Users of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram seem to be facing technical glitches and an outage across the world. Messaging app WhatsApp too wasn't spared, with users reporting issues on the platform as well.

Media reports state that users in Europe, the US, South America, Japan, and India are the ones most affected by this outage.









In India, the problem across these platforms seems to be around sharing and transferring of any form of media, including audio clips and images. However, some users in India are also reporting that they are unable to load Stories on Instagram.





Facebook took to Twitter to address these technical issues. It stated in a tweet:





We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019





According to technology blogger and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is famous in Silicon Valley for uncovering new features by tech companies before their launch, said that the reason for technical glitches could be in ‘Facebook image CDN being down’.





Facebook image CDN is down, affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp



“x-fb-response-reason: No server is available for the request” pic.twitter.com/2WtNiJd6jS — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 3, 2019

CDN or Content Delivery Network is a system of distributed servers that deliver pages and other web content to a user, based on the geographic locations of the user.





However, this isn’t the first time Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users have been facing issues this year.





Recently, in April, Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible, with news feeds not refreshing, and the main Facebook.com domain being unavailable for more than two hours.





According to The Verge, some users could not send or receive WhatsApp messages as well. Users had faced this issue in the month of March as well, when all three apps, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, were down due to technical issues and glitches.





In a tweet 24 hours after the issue occurred in March, Facebook stated that that the outage was owing to a ‘server configuration change’. The tech company said it had resolved the issues and that its systems were recovering.







