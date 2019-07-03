EDITIONS
Social Media

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users face technical issues in India and across the globe

After facing similar issues in March and April, users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are complaining about glitches on the apps. Many users could not download images received on WhatsApp, while Instagram users said that Stories were not loading for them.

Team YS
3rd Jul 2019
468+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Users of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram seem to be facing technical glitches and an outage across the world. Messaging app WhatsApp too wasn't spared, with users reporting issues on the platform as well.

Media reports state that users in Europe, the US, South America, Japan, and India are the ones most affected by this outage.


Facebook Instagram WhatsApp
Also Read

Facebook exposed passwords of hundreds of millions of users to its employees


In India, the problem across these platforms seems to be around sharing and transferring of any form of media, including audio clips and images. However, some users in India are also reporting that they are unable to load Stories on Instagram. 


Facebook took to Twitter to address these technical issues. It stated in a tweet: 



According to technology blogger and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is famous in Silicon Valley for uncovering new features by tech companies before their launch, said that the reason for technical glitches could be in ‘Facebook image CDN being down’. 


CDN or Content Delivery Network is a system of distributed servers that deliver pages and other web content to a user, based on the geographic locations of the user.   


However, this isn’t the first time Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users have been facing issues this year. 


Recently, in April, Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible, with news feeds not refreshing, and the main Facebook.com domain being unavailable for more than two hours. 


According to The Verge, some users could not send or receive WhatsApp messages as well. Users had faced this issue in the month of March as well, when all three apps, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, were down due to technical issues and glitches.


In a tweet 24 hours after the issue occurred in March, Facebook stated that that the outage was owing to a ‘server configuration change’. The tech company said it had resolved the issues and that its systems were recovering.


Also Read

Facebook says CEO did not ignore personal data issues


 

468+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Walmart India opens its 25th cash-and-carry wholesale store in Indore

by Thimmaya Poojary

Four entities yet to comply with RBI's data localisation norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai to launch $75M venture fund for startups

by Press Trust of India

Scripbox eyes 10x growth in next five years with AUM of Rs 11,000 Cr

by Thimmaya Poojary

25 central, state government websites hacked till May this year: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Delhi HC asks PayPal to stop operations in India

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi