EDITIONS
FinTech

Facebook's Libra remains under fire, from Donald Trump to crypto community

The future of virtual currencies, including Facebook's Libra, dominated discussion at London's recent FinTech Week. Most experts acknowledged growing doubts over 'who would oversee and regulate Libra's operation'.

Press Trust of India
14th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Facebook's planned virtual unit Libra, already under heavy attack from US President Donald Trump and global regulators, faces scepticism among the wider cryptocurrency community as well.


Facebook Libra

Image credits: Shutterstock

One theme -- besides Brexit -- dominated discussion among the movers and shakers from London's financial technology or FinTech industry as gathered for their annual get-together: the future of virtual currencies.


"Can I just ask you to raise your hand if you would not be willing to use Libra?" asked the moderator at an event at London's recent FinTech Week.


In the room, filled with about 100 experts and media who closely track the sector, about two-thirds of participants raised their hand to express distrust at the upstart currency.


Helen Disney, Founder and Boss of Unblocked Events, which promotes the blockchain technology that powers many cryptocurrencies, acknowledged growing doubts over who exactly would oversee and regulate Libra's operation. People are "concerned about how the governance... would work", she said.


"The cryptocurrency community is very libertarian in thinking…it’s about giving power to the people, democratisation of finance, keeping away from big banks and companies who control (the) economy," Disney said


Last week's gathering came one month after Facebook announced its plans for the virtual currency to the world. Libra, which is widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player Bitcoin, is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.


Also Read

Here’s all you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency


Libra: the co-managed currency


While Bitcoin is decentralised, Libra will be co-managed by 100 partner firms, including Facebook's newly-minted financial services division Calibra. The companies behind Libra, which will be backed with a basket of real-world currencies, include payment giants Visa, MasterCard and PayPal, as well as taxi-hailing services Lyft and Uber.


To access Libra on smartphones, users will go through a virtual wallet that will also be named Calibra. While Facebook boasts an enormous customer base dotted across the globe that should facilitate Libra's uptake, the firm has been plagued by privacy concerns that could make users hesitate.


"Can't wait for a cryptocurrency with the ethics of Uber, the censorship resistance of Paypal, and the centralisation of Visa, all tied together under the proven privacy of Facebook," said Sarah Jamie Lewis, head of non-profit research organisation Open Privacy.


Libra has, meanwhile, raised eyebrows among the world's financial regulators, including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.


But Disney believes that Libra will finally force regulators to present clear regulation guidelines, as demanded by the cryptocurrency community itself. "We have been waiting for a long time for a clearer signal (regarding) the regulation of cryptocurrencies and digital assets," she said.


Also Read

Europe wary as Facebook takes up cryptocurrency challenge


Not a cryptocurrency?


But James Bennett, head of cryptocurrency research firm Bitassist, argues that Libra should not be seen in the same light as Bitcoin. "In the long run, people may realise that Libra is not a cryptocurrency," Bennett said at the FinTech Week event.


"A true cryptocurrency should be resistant to attacks by all parties, from sovereign states to global corporations," he said, adding that "cryptocurrency is a type of money used to transfer value over the internet that cannot be stopped, confiscated or destroyed by any single entity".


Trump has, meanwhile, unleashed a vicious attack on virtual currencies, slamming them for their alleged shadowy nature and arguing that Libra had no standing nor dependability -- unlike the dollar.


"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," Trump tweeted on Thursday.


Also Read

The Blockchain divide: why large corporates are delinking it from the crypto world?


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

From failure to problem solving: 11 inspirational quotes by Tesla Founder Elon Musk

by Asmaa Ansari

From tradition to livelihood: how this gallery promotes the works of indigenous artists

by Madanmohan Rao

Meet Krishnan Chatterjee, a head honcho who's a real-life rockstar - your weekend fix

by Team YS

These 5 startups are on a mission to make our planet greener

by Tenzin Norzom

Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings

by Press Trust of India

Facebook to be fined $5B for privacy violations, says report

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore