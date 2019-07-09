EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup Udaan raises Rs 34.4 Cr from Singapore parent

Founded in 2016 by former Flipkart employees Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta, the company has attracted an estimated Rs 600 crore from Trustroot so far.

Sujata Sangwan
9th Jul 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based B2B online marketplace Udaan, which is owned and operated by Hiveloop Technology, has raised another Rs 34.42 crore from its Singapore-based parent Trustroot Internet, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


As per the filings, Trustroot has been allotted 50,114 Series D compulsorily convertible participative preference shares (CCPPS) on July 5, each at a premium of Rs 6,860.33 per share.


In May 2019, Udaan received Rs 139.5 crore from Trustroot.


Funding
Also Read

B2B ecommerce startup Udaan raises $50 million funding from Yuri Milner, others


Founded in 2016 by former Flipkart employees Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta, the ecommerce company has attracted an estimated Rs 600 crore from Trustroot so far, including Rs 34.42 crore in July, Rs 139.9 crore in March, Rs 142.1 crore in January, and Rs 143.5 crore in 2018 soon after its Series C round.


In September 2018, Udaan became the fastest Indian startup to reach the unicorn status in merely 26 months of registration. It raised its Series C round of $225 million (Rs 1,575 crore) from Russian internet billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global and Lightspeed Global Growth, at a valuation of $1 billion.


The company connects manufacturers and wholesalers with retailers online, and also supports payments and logistics. It has more than 150,000 buyers and sellers from 29 states on its platform.


In the B2B ecommerce segment, it competes with the likes of Bizongo, Moglix, Power2SME, OfBusiness, and Just Buy Live among others. 


Recently, Indore-based B2B ecommerce platform ShopKirana also achieved a unique milestone of generating more than Rs 1 crore from 4,000 users, all from its home city, in its 12-hour-long flash sale. B2B player ShopKirana, which gives no discounts, added that about 50 percent sales (out of the Rs 1 crore) came from farm products.


The startup expanded to Jaipur and Bhopal earlier this year, and currently has more than 12,000 retailers on its platform. It also aims to expand to 30 cities and on-board one lakh retailers in the next 18-24 months.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce platform Peel-Works raises $5M led by Equanimity Ventures


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Zomato acquires non-profit Feeding India, aims to end hunger and food wastage in India and globally

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Former Tata Motors' President Gajendra Chandel invests in electric scooter startup BattRE

by Sujata Sangwan

What works for Freshworks: How one of India’s most celebrated B2B SaaS startups turbo-charged their growth with infrastructure monitoring

by Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Binny Bansal leads investment of $1M in luxury label brand House of Masaba

by Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Social audio platform Headfone raises $750K led by Fosun RZ Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Differential Voting Rights may after all reinforce an old evil

by Hari Tn

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur