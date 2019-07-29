EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] BigBasket raises Rs 100 Cr venture debt financing from Trifecta Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the capital for scaling-up of its supply chain for the recently-launched milk subscription business - BB Daily and its specialty vending machine business - BB Instant.

Sujata Sangwan
29th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Alibaba-backed online grocery platform BigBasket has raised Rs 100 crore venture debt funding from Trifecta Capital.


Owned and operated by SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd., the Bengaluru-based startup said in an official statement that it will use the funds to meet the working capital and capex requirements of the company, including setting up new warehouses, strengthening the cold chain, and setting up facilities for reprocessing of fruits and vegetables. The capital will also be deployed towards scaling-up of its supply chain for the recently launched milk subscription business - BB Daily, and its specialty vending machine business - BB Instant


Commenting on the investment, Hari Menon, Co-Founder, BigBasket, said,


“We have a clearly identified use case for debt. We are present in 26 cities and continue to optimise our supply chain. A significant part of our business is fresh fruits and vegetables, the bulk of which is sourced directly from farms. It is crucial that we maintain the quality right up to the last mile. Funding such capex requirements is best done through debt.” 


hari menon, bigbasket

Bigbasket Co-founder and CEO Hari Menon

Also Read

[Funding alert] Grofers raises $10M as part of its Series F round from Abu Dhabi’s Capital Inve...


Founded in December 2011 by Abhinay Choudhari, Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, VS Ramesh, and VS Sudhakar, BigBasket claims to be one of the largest online food and grocery players in India with operations spread across 26 cities. It offers an online assortment with 19,000 plus products and 3,000+ brands across fruits, vegetables, staples, meat, beverages, and personal care categories. 


The company, which sources fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, is backed by marquee investors like Bessemer Venture Partners, Helion Ventures, Ascent Capital, Sands Capital, Alibaba, CDC, and Mirae


Nilesh Kothari, Co-Founder, Trifecta Capital, added,


“BigBasket is the largest online grocery brand in the country. The five founders have significant offline and online retail experience. They have leveraged economies of scale, technology, supply chain and logistics, backward integration and product mix to create a viable, high growth business that is delivering significant value to its customers."


BigBasket has raised close to $1 billion funding so far. This year, it raised $150 million in its Series F round from South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments, UK government’s development finance institution CDC Group, and the Alibaba Group, and marked its entry into the unicorn club at a valuation of $1.2 billion.


Interestingly, this was the first investment in an ecommerce company by Mirae Asset Global Investments, an asset management company in South Korea.


In February 2018, the company announced a funding of $300 million from Sands Capital, International Finance Corporation, Abraaj Group, and Alibaba. 


According to RedSeer Consulting, India’s online grocery space is worth $1.2 billion, and is expected to grow at 50 percent for the next few years.


BigBasket, which claims to have generated Rs 3,200 crore in revenue in FY19, aims to generate almost double that amount – Rs 6,300 crore – this year. 


In a conversation with YourStory recently, Hari Menon said there is no pressure on the company for an IPO or exit from investors.


“But we have internally said that we will operationally break even in all 26 cities by the end of this year. We will have no cash burn and will need money only for new businesses, that is BB Instant and Daily. They will take another year to break even. But our normal standard business will not need money anymore,” he added. Menon expects BB Instant and BB Daily to contribute 15-20 percent of the business.


Since 2015, Trifecta Capital has supported over fifty companies including PaperBoat, Rivigo, UrbanClap, Box8, Livspace, Cure.Fit, CarDekho, Pharmeasy, NinjaKart, Sigtuple, Cars24, and NoBroker among others.

Also Read

Bengaluru startup Jumbotail is digitising the kirana store with its wholesale online marketplac...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

Bigbasket to deliver all orders in 2 hours in Tier I cities by September

by Athira Nair

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser reflector to the Moon

by Krishna Reddy

Affle India IPO opens for subscription: all you need to know

by Ramarko Sengupta

Cisco joins hands with Google to roll out high-speed public WiFi

by Sampath Putrevu

How SEBI’s proposed guidelines and DVRs can translate into hyper-growth for tech startups

by Geetika Dayal

Alteria Capital closes its maiden venture debt fund at Rs 960 Cr

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi