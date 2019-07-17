EDITIONS
Transportation

Govt invites proposals for deployment of EV charging infra under FAME-II

The last date for submission of the proposals is August 20, the ministry said in the Expression of Interest (EoI).

Press Trust of India
17th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The government has invited proposals from entities for the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in big and smart cities.


Proposals are invited from entities that intend to develop EV charging infrastructure in million-plus cities as per the 2011 census; and smart cities as notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.


It also invited proposals from satellite towns connected to seven metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmadabad); major cities of special categories State/UTs; and the capital city of all states/UTs not covered in the above categories.


"Initially, 1,000 EV charging stations are earmarked for deployment through this EOI. These charging stations will be sanctioned to different states/cities/entities after evaluation of the proposals received under this EOI," the Heavy Industries Ministry said.


electric vehicles
Also Read

India govt targeting up to 7M sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020


It further advised that to the extent possible, charging station should be connected with 'grid-connected solar power plant' of required capacity as per MNRE guidelines so as to ensure grid stability and green energy for electric vehicles.


The last date for submission of the proposals is August 20, the ministry said in the Expression of Interest (EoI).


The government recently approved Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India], for three years commencing from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.


Under Phase-II of the scheme, the government intends to support development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to different organisations working with city government for the promotion of use of electric vehicles (EVs).


Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and adoption in India, during her maiden Budget speech. This includes a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 percent to five percent,  exemption of customs duty as well as additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loan for purchasing EVs.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How startups can help India make the switch to clean energy in the next 10 years


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

First look at Elon Musk’s Neuralink revealed: Watch how brain-computer wiring will work live

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Sanjay Mehta's iSAFE fund 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 startups in 12 months

by Vishal Krishna

How startups can help India make the switch to clean energy in the next 10 years

by Vishal Krishna

With a fund of Rs 1 Cr, non-profit Agami creates a data hub for law and justice

by Sujata Sangwan

These ex-Yahoo executives want to shape the future of business travel with expense management startup Travelstop

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon enters Indian edtech; Aishwarya Rai turns investor

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore