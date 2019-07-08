Vast majority of online media consumers prefer content in other languages: Survey

Nearly 72 percent people prefer watching content in languages other than the ones they speak or understand, with subtitles, finds a survey.





According to England-based online market research and data analytics firm YouGov, majority of people consume foreign and regional content with subtitles.





By foreign content, it means those in languages other than English and by regional content it means those in non- Hindi languages.





It notes that at present, almost 84 percent consume regional content and 55 percent watch foreign language content.





"YouTube is the biggest platform for foreign content consumption, with three-quarters saying they watch international content on it. OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon are the second biggest medium to devour foreign content (61 percent). However, TV is the biggest consumption platform for local content (73 percent), closely followed by YouTube (72 percent)," says the survey.





It surveyed over 1,000 respondents in the country in June, and notes that although most people prefer subtitles, around 24 percent like the dubbed content.





"South India has the greatest preference for subtitled content among all regions with 82 percent, while the Northern and the Eastern states are twice more likely than the South to prefer dubbed versions," it said.





For translations - subtitles or dubbing - it notes that 71 percent prefer to have foreign or regional content translated into English, followed by Hindi at 23 percent.





However, seven percent prefer translations into their native language.





Of the people who prefer this, Malayalam tops at 14 percent followed by Tamil at 12 percent.





The probability of consuming content in one's native language seems to be high, with 82 percent claiming they would watch foreign or 78 percent if it is available in their mother-tongue.





Even though Hindi is the most-widely spoken language, it notes that only 26 percent of Hindi-speakers want their content subtitled or dubbed in the same language.





Most of them want it translated into English, but among the English-speakers, 34 percent want Hindi translations.





However, the highest demand for English translations comes from Kannada speakers at 88 percent, followed by Telugu speakers at 86 percent.



