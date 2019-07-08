EDITIONS
Tech

Vast majority of online media consumers prefer content in other languages: Survey

According to the survey by YouGov, viewers in South India prefer subtitled content among all regions, while the Northern and Eastern states prefer dubbed versions.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Nearly 72 percent people prefer watching content in languages other than the ones they speak or understand, with subtitles, finds a survey.


According to England-based online market research and data analytics firm YouGov, majority of people consume foreign and regional content with subtitles.


video OTT

By foreign content, it means those in languages other than English and by regional content it means those in non- Hindi languages.


It notes that at present, almost 84 percent consume regional content and 55 percent watch foreign language content.


"YouTube is the biggest platform for foreign content consumption, with three-quarters saying they watch international content on it. OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon are the second biggest medium to devour foreign content (61 percent). However, TV is the biggest consumption platform for local content (73 percent), closely followed by YouTube (72 percent)," says the survey.


It surveyed over 1,000 respondents in the country in June, and notes that although most people prefer subtitles, around 24 percent like the dubbed content.


"South India has the greatest preference for subtitled content among all regions with 82 percent, while the Northern and the Eastern states are twice more likely than the South to prefer dubbed versions," it said.


For translations - subtitles or dubbing - it notes that 71 percent prefer to have foreign or regional content translated into English, followed by Hindi at 23 percent.


However, seven percent prefer translations into their native language.


Of the people who prefer this, Malayalam tops at 14 percent followed by Tamil at 12 percent.


The probability of consuming content in one's native language seems to be high, with 82 percent claiming they would watch foreign or 78 percent if it is available in their mother-tongue.


Even though Hindi is the most-widely spoken language, it notes that only 26 percent of Hindi-speakers want their content subtitled or dubbed in the same language.


Most of them want it translated into English, but among the English-speakers, 34 percent want Hindi translations.


However, the highest demand for English translations comes from Kannada speakers at 88 percent, followed by Telugu speakers at 86 percent.

Also Read

How $100M Israeli startup Optimove is revolutionising brand marketing with machine learning and...

Also Read

An Israeli startup set out to be the ‘Flipboard for video’ and is now building the future of vi...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

by Press Trust of India

B2B SaaS startup Nitrogen aims to disrupt two multi-billion dollar markets - ecommerce and CDN

by Dipti Nair

From a bike-hailing service to a hyperlocal delivery startup: the Baxi Fresh journey

by Sindhu Kashyaap

The first step is to start - your startup fix for the week

by Team YS

WATCH: How the man who went from Byas to boss is driving digital payments startup Ezetap towards new geographies

by Sutrishna Ghosh

[YS Exclusive] The rise and rise of TikTok: how a Chinese video creation app democratised content in India

by Sohini Mitter

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru