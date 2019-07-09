EDITIONS
Lightspeed India announces second edition of 'Extreme Entrepreneurs' training programme to help high potential founders

Extreme Entrepreneurs provides eight high potential founding teams with exposure to global leaders along with ideas and business model validation.

Team YS
9th Jul 2019
Venture capital fund Lightspeed India on Tuesday said it is bringing back the second edition of its exciting startup training series, Extreme Entrepreneurs (EE2019).


Extreme Entrepreneurs provides eight high potential founding teams with exposure to global leaders, business model validation, as well as aspects of pressure-testing and inspiration to fuel their journey.


Extreme Entrepreneurs has a three-session format, and will be live every Tuesday, starting from September 3 till October 8 in Delhi. 


Lightspeed India Partners

Testy Tuesdays start the morning with a startup-access only masterclass, with business leaders sharing candid learnings. Through the afternoon, the select startups will then have their business and point of view tested by a Lightspeed Partner.


Speaking on the mission behind Extreme Entrepreneurs, Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner at Lightspeed India Partners, said,


“Exposure is like dynamite for the curious mind. For a founder, it can shape ambitions, open minds to possibility, and ignite new ideas in unimaginable ways. “All Lightspeed Partners were founders or operators before. And while running our respective businesses, and many people helped open doors and showed us the right way, it inspired us to dream bigger. EE is our way of paying it forward.”


This year, leaders like Max Levchin, Co-founder, PayPal and Founder, Affirm; Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder, Swiggy; Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder, Udaan; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Rooms; Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder, Nutanix; Ankush Sachdeva, Co-founder, Sharechat; and Merci Victoria Grace, Growth and Product, Slack, have joined the EE mission, and will share first-hand experiences of building impact startups from the ground up.


Further, investors like Jeremy Liew, who is the seed investor of Snapchat and Partner, Lightspeed, is also expected to share his lessons on how to shape highly successful global companies.


Last year’s lineup saw business leaders including John Thompson, Chairman, Microsoft; Alex Chung, Founder, Giphy, as well as Anu Hariharan, Partner, Y Combinator, speak at the event.


According to the fund, call for entries from founders based anywhere in India are live at ee.lsvp.com until August 15.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Authors
Team YS

