Redmi K20, K20 Pro hit Indian market, prices start from Rs 21,999

Xiaomi has launched its flagship Redmi K20 series of smartphones - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro - in India today.





Both phones promise impressive hardware in the mid-premium segment, and will allow the Beijing-based company to brand Redmi as an affordable brand from a budget-segment brand.





While Redmi K20 Pro will be available at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Redmi K20 will be available for Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant





The handsets are in the colours inspired by Fire & Ice, in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black variants.





The phones will go on sale starting 12 pm on July 22 across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes. It will also be available across all offline retail stores in the coming days - Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and all other retail shops.





The Redmi K20 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is the fastest processor in the world (45 percent faster than its predecessor SD 845).





The Redmi K20 is one of the first phones to be launched with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is the third fastest chipset to be ever launched by Qualcomm.

Xiaomi claims that Redmi K20 series promise a flagship, high-end user experience with the latest tech powering both devices. It said the series is designed to be "ahead of the curve, and is set to catch the fancy of those who aspire to outperform every day".





Manu Jain, VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, said,





“While the premium 20K+ segment was relatively small traditionally, we are beginning to see massive growth in this segment. We hope Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will completely disrupt this segment with the kind of experience on offer."

Both handsets feature a screen of 6.39 inch with minimal bezels on all sides with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, resulting in 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Redmi K20 series has an AI triple camera setup, comprising a 48MP main camera, 8MP telephoto and a 13MP wide-angle. The phones pack 4,000 mAh battery, which apparently lasts for up to two days under regular usage conditions.

Xiaomi also announced Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones for Rs 1,599 and Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp for Rs 1,499.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







