Announcing TechSparks 2019 – the tenth edition of India’s largest and most prolific startup conference

How does India of 2025 look like? What does the future hold for India? What are the elements of today’s India we’ve to carry with us to reach there? There’s no doubt that technology-enabled and data-enriched solutions will define India’s growth in next decade. Over 1.35 billion Indians crave for convenience, prosperity, and resources for all. As enterprising as ever, our entrepreneurs are leading the way by building for tomorrow. And to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, we, at YourStory, are absolutely thrilled to bring you a very special 10th edition of TechSparks– India's oldest and most prolific startup conference.





Save the date - October 11 and 12, 2019





Venue: Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru





TechSparks 2019 – theme and scale





This year at TechSparks, let’s talk about India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, and Intelligence-led.





· In the India of future, the growth is unbiased, i.e. we create a level-playing field for all and give the best of opportunities to everyone.

· India will be future-ready where alternate technologies are creating more jobs, income, and prosperity for all, providing a robust platform to grow sustainably.

· Technology is already spreading its wings to help education and healthcare penetrate deeper and with more efficacy.

· Most importantly, our biggest strength, our data and data-led decisions will be used to solve key problems, from resource allocation to disaster management and rationalising decision-making throughout.





Through sessions and dialogues at TechSparks, we will discuss all this and more with the key stakeholders of the Indian economy. In its decade long journey, TechSparks has become India's most reliable and meaningful technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit.





At our special tenth edition - the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders - you will get to meet experts and peers, conduct conversations, get insights from changemakers, learn from industry pioneers, and engage with the best from India’s ecosystem and overseas.





Grab your early bird tickets now





Why you should not miss TechSparks 2019





Over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in building over 15 lakh connections, creating more than three lakh jobs, and helping companies raise more than $1 billion in funding. Last year, we welcomed over 140 speakers, 80 exhibitors, and more than 3,000 attendees.





Some of the top speakers from past years include Shri Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog; Shri Priyank Kharge, former Minister for IT and BT and Tourism, Govt of Karnataka; Kishore Biyani of Future Group; Shri Giriraj Singh, Former Minister of State MSME, Govt of India; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm; Ashish Hemrajani of BookMyShow; Binny Bansal of Flipkart; and Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, among others.





· TechSparks has been bringing to the fore innovation, disruptive technologies, and success stories that matter - catalysing conversations and connections within the tech and startup ecosystem in India. In nine years, more than 30,000 attendees have been a part of it, of which over 10,000 were from startups alone.





· Being a part of TechSparks gave these startups a wealth of knowledge - from how to raise capital and how to scale successfully, to broader dialogues on being future-ready, making data-led decisions, and technology and inclusivity. The diverse range of topics covered and the incredible networking opportunities at TechSparks ensure there is something for everyone.





· In addition, as with any event of such a magnitude, there will be ample opportunities to network with entrepreneurs, investors, C-level executives, government officials, decision-makers, mentors, and the media. For all you know, this may be the year you get to forge that invaluable connection with a potential client, collaborator or mentor that can make all the difference to your startup.





Also in store at TechSparks 2019 are product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and an experience zone, among others.





Apply to be a part of our prestigious Tech30 alumni





The annual Tech30 list unveiled at TechSparks has proved to be a fantastic launchpad for select talented young startups on their journey to scale and succeed. YourStory helps these businesses achieve their dreams and influence the startup landscape in their own way. Success stories from the highly-anticipated Tech30 list include Flutura, Little Eye Labs, Capillary Technologies, ForusHealth, Freshworks, LogiNext, Moonfrog Labs, Crayon Data, and Airwoot to name a few.





Startups showcased in Tech30 over the past eight years have gone on to raise growth capital of over $1 billion - reason enough to apply for this year’s Tech30.





Applications for this year’s Tech30 are now open. Interested startups may apply here.





TechSparks is an opportunity like no other. We are bringing young businesses to the same table as seasoned veterans and setting up a collaborative space for entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and influencers across India to deeply interact and engage.





This year, TechSparks 2019 is being held on October 11 and 12 at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. Block your dates, tell your friends about it, and gear up for an event like no other.





Most of all, don’t forget to come over and tell us your own story at TechSparks 2019. We’d love to hear from you.