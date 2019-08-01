A
Tech

Apple bounces back in India, logs double-digit growth in Q3

Luca Maestri, the company's chief financial officer, noted that Apple grew in "strong double digits in India and in Brazil", and set new third quarter records in Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Press Trust of India
1st Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said the Indian market "bounced back" in the quarter ended in June as the company logged strong double-digit growth in the country.


Apple, which announced its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday night, clocked one percent year-on-year growth in revenue at $53.8 billion for the quarter ended in June. International sales accounted for 59 per cent of the quarter's topline.


The company, however, does not give out country-specific numbers.


"...we have emerging markets where we have low penetration and during the quarter tactically, emerging markets had a bit of a rebound. In fact on a constant currency basis, we actually grew slightly in emerging markets...India bounced back during the quarter. We returned to growth there. We are very happy with that," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an investor call.


apple
Also Read

India's premium smartphone market grew 33 percent in June quarter: Counterpoint


Luca Maestri, the company's chief financial officer, noted that Apple grew in "strong double digits in India and in Brazil", and set new third quarter records in Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.


Apple's performance in India had been slippery since the launch of iPhone X as existing iPhone users pushed back on purchases given the high price tags on the new devices.


According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's volumes in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) doubled in April-June 2019, driven by iPhone XR -- thanks to a price correction in April.


"Apple is also doubling down on its efforts to localise local manufacturing which will help them save 20 per cent on import duties and can potentially pass on to consumers or use it to build its retail footprint and upcoming festive season discounting/marketing," Counterpoint said in its report.  


In addition to this, price cuts from Apple for its iPhone XR contributed to India's premium smartphone market that saw grew 33 percent growth in the quarter ending June.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Former Apple India head launches social commerce startup Sofyx

Also Read

iPhone designer Jony Ive leaving Apple to set up own firm


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

6 hours ago
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

8 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

Digital payments company PayU invests Rs 50 Cr in its lending business

by Sujata Sangwan

Amazon gives wings to its auto ambition, signs 210 transport-related patents

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding Alert] MyPetrolPump raises $1.62 million from Venture Highway and Y Combinator

by Tarush Bhalla

Wipro has a new chairman as Rishad Premji takes over from father Azim Premji

by Thimmaya Poojary

Amazon Web Services, Wipro partner to set up co-innovation centre

by Thimmaya Poojary

OYO Hotels and Homes launches 'Partner Privilege Program' for its hotel partners

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon