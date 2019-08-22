A
Startup

How to build trust with your employees, the Udaan way

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Udaan Co-founders share how trust is an important aspect of a startup and how to inculcate that in their work culture.

Team YS
22nd Aug 2019
Fastest growing unicorn in India Udaan, founded in 2016 by former Flipkart intrepid trio Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar, is fast becoming the wind beneath the wings of India’s B2B ecommerce space. 

Watch the video here:


 


At a time when many big companies are falling apart, and things go haywire at startups when trust is broken, Udaan Co-founders believe one should focus on the idea and the bigger cause, and not on other elements. 


Speaking about the importance of trust in an organisation, Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, says,  


“At the end of the day, when we are discussing a problem and want to take a decision, just for the sake of argument, we can keep defending it. It is very visible when we do that. And we are mature enough to understand these things. So, focusing on what we have to decide rather than bringing other elements to that discussion is very important to building trust.” 


For the Udaan team, what matters is working together, and ideas come later. Sujeet says, “Whatever the idea is, we will work together. We are building that culture where people focus and keep questioning.” 


Building on Sujeet’s insights on the ‘trust’ aspect, Amod Malviya says, “The motivation behind any act or any conversation ends up playing a large role. And the kind of people we hire, and the work culture inside Udaan is immensely oriented towards what way it will help Udaan’s users and in what way does it help Udaan.” 


He goes on to say that at Udaan, “There is a very deep, implicit clarity that each and every individual in the organisation is focused on ultimately doing something that folds into a larger goal. And that to me is trust.”

Also Read

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO


