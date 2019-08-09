Now fintech startups can get access to 50+ marquee investors. Apply for the FInD programme today!

In the B2B and B2C space, the fintech sector is emerging as an investor magnet. While this is true, there are many startups which fail to receive the funding they deserve because they can’t present their business in the best possible light to potential investors. There are also large financial sector and non-financial sector corporates who are looking for fintechs to solve some of their use cases but are unable to find the right fintech. This impacts everyone, from startup founders, to investors to corporates and end-consumers because lack of funds means that potentially profitable and game-changing ideas are never brought to fruition.





Realising this gap, Mumbai Fintech Hub launched the FInD programme where fintech startups can apply, get funded and get connected with corporates to solve their specific use cases.

A matchmaking programme for fintech startups, investors and corporates





FInD (FinTech Investment and Deals) is a programme supported by industry, ecosystem players, and “Mumbai Fintech Hub" - An initiative by Government of Maharashtra to catalyse funding access and strategic partnerships between fintechs, investors, and corporates. It is primarily a platform created to ease the funding process for fintech startups and, at the same time, give them an opportunity to create solutions for identified use cases by corporates, financial institutions, banks, etc. This is a global platform and not limited to Maharashtra alone.





The programme’s vision is to bridge the knowledge asymmetry between investors, corporates and startups, through a precise matchmaking process, so that deserving and innovative ideas that can make a difference get access to funding and partnership opportunities. Startups get access to standardised templates to pitch to investors, easy access to corporates, B+ Series funding from international investors and masterclasses by industry experts on various topics related to creating a winnable pitch. This cuts down the time taken to raise a funding round for a startup and makes the process easier.





Reasons you should apply





50+ marquee investors on board: Startups have the chance to connect with more than 50 marquee investors in India, including Blume Ventures, Indian Angels Network, Mayfield, SAIF partners, Orios Venture, Kae Capital, among others. Apart from venture capitalists, the programme also has debt funds, family offices and international investors.

Register and give your startup the funding it deserves





Once you register, partners like MEDICI and PwC evaluate, score and recommend suitable startups to the right investors and corporates. Please note that registration is free. The only payment is a one-time nominal investor unlock fee to start a conversation with an investor, if the match is a success.





So, hurry up and apply for FInD programme 2019. The last date to apply is August 24, 2019. For further queries, you can write to support@mfhfind.com or call/whatsapp +91 9324279763