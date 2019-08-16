A
Ecommerce

Flipkart quietly rolls out videos and Instagram-like social shopping feature for Android users

Flipkart has launched two new features, Video and Ideas, on its Android app. 'Video' offers on-demand streaming content for free, while 'Ideas' curates influencer-generated shopping content.

Sohini Mitter
16th Aug 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

India's online entertainment industry is witnessing its biggest traction ever. Fuelled by the abundance of OTT apps and the availability of cheap mobile internet, a full-blown video-streaming revolution is sweeping the country.


As a result, every consumer internet firm wants to get into video because that is where the highest user engagement rates are.


Flipkart is the latest to join the bandwagon. The Walmart-owned ecommerce major has launched movies and shows on its Android app.


The 'Flipkart Video' feature is being rolled out in a staggered manner. New users are getting the preference. All content is available for free; users just have to sign in. Flipkart has partnered with OTT content creators Viu, TVF, Arre, Dice Media, and VOOT.


Flipkart Videos

The company aims to compete with Amazon in the OTT space. The latter launched its video-streaming service, Prime Video, in India in 2016. Since then, Amazon has produced several original shows for the Indian market, and also offered a rich repository of Indian language content on its platform.


Flipkart Video, too, is focusing on Indian content for now. On offer are Bollywood and regional language movies, talk shows, comedy programmes, and originals from its content partners.


In an earlier statement, Flipkart had said, “Our video content offering is focused on three primary aspects, keeping in mind our understanding of the market: free, curated and personalised. We believe that our customers shouldn’t pay extra for premium content."


Also Read

Flipkart bets on 2GUD to woo value-conscious customers


Social shopping with 'Flipkart Ideas'


Flipkart is also bringing social commerce to its app to create "meaningful engagement" for its 100 million registered users.


It has launched 'Flipkart Ideas' - an Instagram-like feed for digital influencers. Users can browse through the content generated by these influencers as well as brands, and shop for products from within the Ideas tab.


Flipkart Ideas

They can also customise their Flipkart Ideas feed by selecting from 14 categories interest. These include Food, Travel, Reading, Gadgets, Fashion, Health & Fitness, Parenting, and others. Some brands that are already live on Flipkart Ideas are Apple, Syska, Cadbury, Wildcraft, Fujifilm, and others.


Flipkart believes Ideas will help it bring the next 200 million consumers online, who "will need easy discovery, inspiration and post purchase hand holding, as they navigate the benefits of eCommerce".


In a statement to the media, Anil Goteti, Senior Vice-President, Marketplace at Flipkart said, 


“Flipkart Ideas improves users’ lifestyle with credible, inspiring and useful content, which will educate and inspire them in the purchase journey. There are new set of consumers, the next 200 million shoppers, who have a variety of questions and seek to mimic their offline shopping experience, online."


Interestingly, while Flipkart Ideas is modelled on Instagram's social shopping feature, it has reached Indians before the Facebook-owned social media app could launch its own. Tens of millions of users are already shopping via Instagram, but the feature is not yet live in India.


Both Flipkart Video and Flipkart Ideas are Android-only features for now.


Also Read

Paytm takes on Amazon, Flipkart as it launches subscription-based loyalty programme ‘Paytm Firs...



6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $329.4M; Facebook-backed Meesho raised $125M in Series D

by Sameer Ranjan

Flipkart continues to impact gross profit margins of Walmart

by Thimmaya Poojary

Microsoft says its workers may be listening to users' personal Skype conversations

by Sohini Mitter

CoWrks acquires The UnCube to provide flexible workspace in cafes, hotels

by Press Trust of India

These six students from SRM have developed a device that can simplify digital payments

by Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Ability Games acquires Ahmedabad-based Yudiz Solutions

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore