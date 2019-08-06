A
Funding

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 24 Cr in Series A from Info Edge, Asha Impact and Better Capital

Founded in 2016 by IIT graduates, Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Nishant Vats Mahatre, Harshit Gupta, and Ashish Rajan Singh, the startup aims to utilise the funds to expand its operations across several states.

Sujata Sangwan
6th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Indore-based agritech startup Gramophone on Tuesday announced it has raised Rs 24 crore ($3.5 million) in Series A funding from Info Edge, Raveen Sastry (Co-founder of Myntra.com), Asha Impact and Better Capital


Info Edge is an existing investor in Gramophone, infused Rs 14 crore in April this year and Rs 6.4 crore ($1 million) Pre-Series A financing round in March 2018.


Tauseef Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of Gramophone said, 


“Gramophone is on a mission to create a future of farming that puts ‘Farmers First’ by democratising knowledge, building transparency in transactions, and creating a connected ecosystem for farmers’ business. We are excited to see how farmers are adopting newer opportunities to maximise their income. This investment will enable us to invest aggressively on product, data science and scale operations across geographies.”


agritech startups
Also Read

Agritech startup AgroStar raises $27M in Series C funding led by Bertelsmann India


Founded in 2016 by IIT graduates Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Nishant Vats Mahatre, Harshit Gupta and Ashish Rajan Singh, Gramophone provides actionable agronomic insights coupled with last mile delivery of quality agriculture inputs to farmers, through a smartphone app and a call center.


Gramophone’s data driven approach to agriculture economy has enabled them to identify and address the pain points of farmers and provide personalized solutions. The startup’s last mile delivery model has helped them serve over 2.5 lakh farmers in the remotest villages across central India. 


Commenting on the investment, Kitty Agarwal from Info Edge said, 


“Agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy and in our view, solving for the pain points of farmers, right from input procurement to financing to output market linkages makes for a huge opportunity. The company has shown tremendous growth and witnessed strong adoption among the farmer community since we first invested a year ago.”


The startup claims farmers on the Gramophone platform access plot level personalized insights enabling a 15-20 percent average reduction in cost of cultivation, and a 30-40% increase in yield to smallholder farmers. With lakhs of farmers consistently in touch with the startup, data generated via such user’s interaction is going to be the key ingredient for integrating credit and allied services, unlocking farmer’s true earning potential, it said in a release. 


Kartik Desai, Executive Director, Asha Impact, added,


“We were impressed by the Gramophone team’s intuitive understanding of customers’ needs, and by their ability to build a highly effective and scalable platform. We are excited to partner with them as they tap into this vast and underserved market.”


Info Edge is also an early investor in Zomato, Policybazaar, Shopkirana, Ustraa and several other technology startups. Recently, it poured in Rs 6 crore in a B2B footwear marketplace, ShoeKonnect.


Also Read

These five agritech startups help farmers grow better and healthier produce

Also Read

Agritech startup DeHaat makes its first acquihire of the year with Vezamart



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

Students invent water purifier to detect ‘total dissolved solid’ and pH level in water

by Tenzin Norzom

Facebook wants to rename Instagram, WhatsApp to assert more control

by Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] AI-based SaaS startup Spyne raises seed round led by Smile Group

by Tarush Bhalla

From passion to purpose: what we can learn about innovation from these 8 successful intrapreneurs

by Madanmohan Rao

[Funding Alert] Awfis raises $30M in Series D from ChrysCapital, Sequoia, Three Sisters

by Sampath Putrevu

After smartphones, ByteDance now plans to enter the search business

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore