A
Startup

Goa govt certifies 17 startups under state policy

Goa's startup policy envisages creation of at least 100 successful startups in the coastal state in the next five years, with an aim to create at least 5,000 employment opportunities for Goans.

Press Trust of India
31st Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

 The Goa government has certified 17 startups under its policy and approved "incentive disbursement" worth Rs 82 lakh for 13 certified companies.


This announcement was made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while chairing a meeting of the high-powered committee, formed under Goa Startup Policy 2017, at Secretariat here on Friday.


State Information Technology Minister Jeniffer Monserratte was also present.


"A total of 17 startups were certified and incentive disbursement worth Rs 82 lakh was approved for 13 certified companies. This is a major boost to our homegrown startups," he said.


The Startup Policy, approved earlier this year, aims to make Goa an aspirational geographical and human resource base for startups.


The policy envisages creation of at least 100 successful startups in the coastal state in the next five years, with an aim to create at least 5,000 employment opportunities for Goans.


Although Goa's state formulated its policy in 2017, the real rollout began only in 2018, with the launch of the startup policy in April.


Then, the Goa government said that it will be providing various incentives such as IT infrastructure reimbursements of Rs 1 lakh per quarter to startups, which is the maximum permissible limit.


The state also planned to encourage 100 early-stage ventures to succeed in the next five years. It has created an internet-based single window portal exclusively for startups as well as a startup promotion cell.


The Goa government also provided several capital incentives in terms of R&D expenses and salary expenses when they hire local talent, etc. The startup policy has also promised to expand base of digital talent in the state.


Along with the state of Goa, other states such as Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur as well as Jammu and Kashmir have also launched their startup polices in the recent past. Most of these startup policies for these states were launch between 2017 and 2018.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

These states have launched startup policies to give fillip to the ecosystem




1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ditching a salary in pounds to start up in India, this entrepreneur now offers small-ticket loans

Thimmaya Poojary

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep Goyal

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

5 trends that define the online gaming sector in India

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why startups fail; Indian startups raise $624.6M this week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

NPCI revises merchant discount rates for BHIM UPI transaction

Press Trust of India

Bank employees stage protest against Centre's decision to merge PSU banks

Press Trust of India

Allowing single-brand retailers to sell online first to help global firms tap Indian market: Deloitte

Press Trust of India

Google signs pact with IT ministry for 'Build for Digital India'

Press Trust of India

WATCH: The week that was - From a chat with Kunal Shah of Cred to Amazon’s entry into foodtech, ambiguities of Income Tax

Vishal Krishna

From imagination to inspiration: how user engagement builds deeper customer connections

Madanmohan Rao

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai