A
Events

NIRDPR to hold 2-day startup conclave in Hyderabad for rural innovators

The third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave will focus on innovations in sectors such as agriculture, green energy solutions, waste to wealth, health and elderly care, drinking water and sanitation, sustainable housing, and sustainable livelihood.

Press Trust of India
4th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
agritech startups


The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) will organise a two-day event in Hyderabad on September 27-28 to promote rural innovators and startups.


Being introduced in the memory of former president late APJ Abdul Kalam, the third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) seeks to provide a platform to innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect them with potential funding and network support.


The conclave will be held at the NIRDPR campus in Hyderabad.


The institute has invited online nominations from innovators, startups, and students on or before August 30, 2019, an official statement said.


The themes of the conclave are agriculture and allied activities, green energy solutions, waste to wealth, health and elderly care, drinking water and sanitation, sustainable housing, and sustainable livelihood, NIRDPR said.

Also Read

How Prachi Kaushik’s Vyomini is targeting two critical needs for rural India: awareness on mens...


Backing rural innovation


The best startups and innovations will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. Besides, they will also get a one-year fellowship to participate in tailor-made workshops on themes such as design, packaging, and marketing, among others, to be organised by NIRDPR.


“Humongous problems which are plaguing the rural areas can only be addressed by constant infusion of innovations and technologies focused on mitigating these issues. The RISC programme aims to provide critical support to innovators from rural areas who know these issues better than anyone else to work towards addressing these challenges," NIRDPR Director General WR Reddy said.


NIRDPR will play a key role by connecting these innovators with appropriate institutions and investors who have the technological and financial means of catering to the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth, he added.
Also Read

This group of farmers in rural Himachal Pradesh led an organic revolution and are now starting ...

Also Read

Four organisations working with agritech startups and farmers to strengthen India's agriculture...


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

15 inspirational quotes from Barack Obama on the former US President’s birthday

by Sindhu Kashyaap

These five startups are redefining maternity wear for expectant mothers in India

by Sujata Sangwan

From pals to co-founders: the story of Indian startups that have their roots in friendship

by Debolina Biswas

A tête-à-tête with actor Sagarika Ghatge; Bollywood's monsoon magic - your weekend fix

by Team YS

Engineering students at Smart India Hackathon design a bot to ease ICU nurses' work

by Apurva P

[YS Exclusive] How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

by Shradha Sharma

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore