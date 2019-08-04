NIRDPR to hold 2-day startup conclave in Hyderabad for rural innovators





The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) will organise a two-day event in Hyderabad on September 27-28 to promote rural innovators and startups.





Being introduced in the memory of former president late APJ Abdul Kalam, the third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) seeks to provide a platform to innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect them with potential funding and network support.





The conclave will be held at the NIRDPR campus in Hyderabad.





The institute has invited online nominations from innovators, startups, and students on or before August 30, 2019, an official statement said.





The themes of the conclave are agriculture and allied activities, green energy solutions, waste to wealth, health and elderly care, drinking water and sanitation, sustainable housing, and sustainable livelihood, NIRDPR said.





Backing rural innovation





The best startups and innovations will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. Besides, they will also get a one-year fellowship to participate in tailor-made workshops on themes such as design, packaging, and marketing, among others, to be organised by NIRDPR.





“Humongous problems which are plaguing the rural areas can only be addressed by constant infusion of innovations and technologies focused on mitigating these issues. The RISC programme aims to provide critical support to innovators from rural areas who know these issues better than anyone else to work towards addressing these challenges," NIRDPR Director General WR Reddy said.





NIRDPR will play a key role by connecting these innovators with appropriate institutions and investors who have the technological and financial means of catering to the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth, he added.



