A
FinTech

Paytm is not shutting down consumer lending product Paytm Postpaid

The company also clarified that its lending product Paytm Postpaid is now being issued by Clix Capital, with which it tied up in the last week of July, this year.

Tarush Bhalla
14th Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Digital payments company Paytm on Wednesday clarified that it isn’t stopping its consumer lending product Paytm Postpaid after its customer care handle accidentally tweeted that it is discontinuing the service as a response to a user query. 


In a blogpost, Paytm said,


“We thank our users for their faith in our services. We would like to inform that your Paytm Postpaid service is active and operational.” 


The company also clarified that Paytm Postpaid is now being issued by Clix Capital, with which it tied up in the last week of July, this year. Because of this, users are required to do their KYC again and the platform at present is managing huge requests for pending KYCs because of which users may not have been able to access their Paytm Postpaid account.  


Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of One97 Communications

Also Read

Paytm ties up with Clix Finance to offer instant, short-term loans


Once KYC is completed, Paytm will be able to use it as before, added the payments company. This means that Paytm Postpaid has transferred its loan book to Clix Capital.


In May, a public interest litigation was filed against the company that Paytm Payments Bank was offering credit to its users, which was against regulations. To provide loans to its users, Paytm needs such tie-ups as it is not a certified NBFC itself.


The digital payments company also assured that there have been no changes in terms and conditions of use for the service. It added in the blogpost, 


“Many of our users who have completed their KYC are already enjoying the benefits of Paytm Postpaid. Your Paytm Postpaid will soon come up with an increased spending limit basis your payment behaviour. There is no change in terms and conditions.” 


Other NBFC partners of Paytm include Tata Capital and Indifi.


During its partnership with Clix, Paytm in a statement said the product offering from both entities will include ‘Deferred Payment or Postpaid’ and ‘Merchant Lines’ among other products for Paytm customers and merchants.


In addition to this, Clix and Paytm - both Gurgaon-based companies - would introduce more products, in the near future. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Machine learning algorithms will guide lending in future, says Clix Capital CEO


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

WeWork files IPO prospectus, expects to go public next month

by Sameer Ranjan

OYO aims to strengthen its focus on European vacation homes, commits to €300M investment

by Sindhu Kashyap

Thomson Reuters looks to partner with startups in legal and compliance domains

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Proptech startup Clicbrics raises $3M in Pre-Series A round

by Press Trust of India

RBI allows fintech companies, financial institutions to set up a regulatory sandbox

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] AI parent-tech startup Parentof raises $1M in seed funding

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore