Wefast via its parent company Dostavista, the leading crowdsourced same-day delivery service operating globally, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round led by Vostok New Ventures, as well as other existing investors Flashpoint and Addventure.





Founded in 2016, Wefast will use the funding to continue to focus on product, new bold experiments, more aggressive marketing and sales, and strengthening their global team to make it all happen.





Wefast will help promote same-day delivery as a dominant delivery option, as the company's annual GMV run rate is currently approaching the 100 million milestone. Dostavista employs almost 400 people with offices and operations in 11 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam. The company deploys over one million registered couriers globally and its customers range from individuals to Fortune 500 organisations.









Customers request a delivery on the Wefast website or via the mobile app and a courier will pick up and deliver the requested item in less than 90 minutes. Wefast claims to use highly advanced algorithms to enable affordable, fast, precise delivery for the mass market. Couriers can even collect the cash payment for these sellers.





"These days it's possible to order food to your house in a half-hour, taxi in minutes, but unless you're an Amazon Prime member, your options for affordable, same-day delivery of goods are very limited," said Mike Alexandrovski, Founder of Dostavista.





Dostavista was founded by Mike Alexandrovski, who wanted to create a mobile game where people could pick up virtual items and carry them across the city for some reward. Long before launching the game, he realised that he had no idea how to monetise it. So, he took a plunge and pivoted toward letting people deliver real packages. That's how Dostavista's crowdsourced same-day delivery service was born.





"We are very happy to be investors in Dostavista, which embodies a beautiful mix of a strong proven entrepreneur, a great team, and a great tech producing a world-class product into the truly huge global market of last-mile delivery," added Per Brilioth, Managing Director of Vostok New Ventures.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







