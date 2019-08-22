A
Funding

[Funding alert] Crowdsourced same-day delivery service Wefast raises $15M in Series B led by Vostok New Ventures

Founded in 2016, Wefast will use the funding to continue to focus on product, new bold experiments, more aggressive marketing and sales, and strengthening their global team to make it all happen.

Press Trust of India
22nd Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Wefast via its parent company Dostavista, the leading crowdsourced same-day delivery service operating globally, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round led by Vostok New Ventures, as well as other existing investors Flashpoint and Addventure.


Founded in 2016, Wefast will use the funding to continue to focus on product, new bold experiments, more aggressive marketing and sales, and strengthening their global team to make it all happen.


Wefast will help promote same-day delivery as a dominant delivery option, as the company's annual GMV run rate is currently approaching the 100 million milestone. Dostavista employs almost 400 people with offices and operations in 11 countries including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam. The company deploys over one million registered couriers globally and its customers range from individuals to Fortune 500 organisations.


Series A Funding
Also Read

Grab launches its food delivery service, GrabFood, in Singapore


Customers request a delivery on the Wefast website or via the mobile app and a courier will pick up and deliver the requested item in less than 90 minutes. Wefast claims to use highly advanced algorithms to enable affordable, fast, precise delivery for the mass market. Couriers can even collect the cash payment for these sellers.


"These days it's possible to order food to your house in a half-hour, taxi in minutes, but unless you're an Amazon Prime member, your options for affordable, same-day delivery of goods are very limited," said Mike Alexandrovski, Founder of Dostavista.


Dostavista was founded by Mike Alexandrovski, who wanted to create a mobile game where people could pick up virtual items and carry them across the city for some reward. Long before launching the game, he realised that he had no idea how to monetise it. So, he took a plunge and pivoted toward letting people deliver real packages. That's how Dostavista's crowdsourced same-day delivery service was born.


"We are very happy to be investors in Dostavista, which embodies a beautiful mix of a strong proven entrepreneur, a great team, and a great tech producing a world-class product into the truly huge global market of last-mile delivery," added Per Brilioth, Managing Director of Vostok New Ventures.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Fast delivery service—a major component of Customers Satisfaction


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Tanvi Dubey

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta

Zomato offers to restructure 'Gold' scheme, but restaurants stick to guns

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] AI-based chatbot Niki.ai raises Rs 2.3 Cr from LetsVenture

Sujata Sangwan

IRCTC files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

Press Trust of India

Amazon strengthens its delivery network in Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms

Sameer Ranjan Bakshi

At AWS HealthTech Day, the focus is on healthcare and life sciences trends shaping the industry

Jerlin Justus

RBI allows users to set up ‘recurring transaction’ mandates for debit and credit cards

Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore