Startup founders, sports veterans take to Twitter to mourn Arun Jaitley
After Arun Jaitley's death, online social networks have been flooded by messages from thousands of people, including top entrepreneurs and sports players, in fond remembrance and respect.Athira Nair
As the nation continues to mourn Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley's death, online social networks have been flooded by messages from thousands - in fond remembrance and respect. Apart from politicians, many prominent personalities from the startup world and the sports arena paid their respects to the political veteran.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of online financial service platform Paytm, was one of the first on Twitter to mourn Jaitley.
InMobi's Naveen Tewari also remembered Jaitley in his tweet:
OYO Rooms Founder Ritesh Agarwal called Jaitley the architect of modern India.
Snapdeal Founder Kunal Bahl remembered the visionary that Jaitley was.
Serial entrepreneur and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain also recounted his experience with Jaitley.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recalled Jaitley's support during his personal loss, too.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also had a message of reverence for the departed.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag reminisced about Jaitley's accomplishments for Delhi sports players.
Lok Sabha MP and former cricket player Gautam Gambhir paid his last respects to Jaitley in a touching tribute.
Jaitley was cremated in Delhi yesterday with full State honours.